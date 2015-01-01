पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कीर्तन:मूनका में गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 400 साला प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित समागम में कीर्तन से संगत को किया निहाल

टांडा उड़मुड़2 घंटे पहले
गुरु तेग बहादर साहिब जी के 400 साला प्रकाश पर्व शताब्दी को समर्पित गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी श्री गुरु रविदास जी मूनक खुर्द ने कीर्तन दरबार करवाया। श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी की छत्रछाया में संगत के सहयोग के साथ करवाए गए इस कीर्तन दरबार में श्री सुखमणि साहिब जी के पाठ किए गए। उसके बाद पंथ प्रसिद्ध कथावाचक गियानी पिंदरपाल सिंह लुधियाना वाले, भाई रविंदर सिंह, भाई लखविंदर सिंह (दोनों हजूरी रागी श्री दरबार साहिब), संत बाबा गुरदियाल सिंह जी टांडा वाले, ज्ञानी अमरजीत सिंह मूनका वाले, ढाडी भाई सुखवीर सिंह चौहान बूढीपिंड वाले और ज्ञानी मलकीत सिंह मूनका वालों के जत्थों ने संगत को कीर्तन करके निहाल करते हुए गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी की वाणी के साथ जुड़कर अपना जीवन सफल करने की प्रेरणा दी। समागम की समाप्ति पर श्री गुरु रविदास प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान तीर्थ सिंह मूनका ने समूह संगत का धन्यवाद किया। समागम में सुखविंदर सिंह और सरबजीत सिंह मोमी ने मंच संचालन किया।

समागम में पहुंची शख्सियतों को प्रबंधकों ने सिरोपा भेंट करके सम्मानित किया। समागम में संत बाबा सरूप सिंह चंडीगढ़ वाले, संत बाबा कुलदीप सिंह टाहली साहब, बाबा सरवन सिंह, भाई जोरावर सिंह डेरा बाबा बलवंत सिंह टांडा, अरविंदर सिंह रसूलपुर, मंजीत सिंह दसूहा, जसवीर सिंह राजा, करमवीर सिंह घुम्मन, हरमीत सिंह औलख, डीएसपी टांडा दलजीत सिंह खख, जत्थेदार गुरनाम सिंह, इकबाल सिंह जोहल, अमरजीत कलसिया, अमरजीत सिंह, परमजीत सिंह पंमी, गुरदीप सिंह दीपा, गुरनाम सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, प्रिथीपाल सिंह दाता, डॉ. कर्म सिंह जोहल, गियानी केवल सिंह, डॉ. रंजीत सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, जेई जसबीर सिंह, दलजीत सिंह, सरपंच कुलविंदर कौर, सरपंच गुरमिंदर सिंह गोल्डी, दरबारा सिंह, हरबंस सिंह, शाम सिंह, राम नारायण सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह हैप्पी, रतन सिंह, सुखनिंदर सिंह, जत्थेदार दविंदर सिंह मूनका, राजा सिंह, जसबीर सिंह दकोहा, अवतार सिंह सोढ़ी, सुखविंदर सिंह अरोड़ा, गुरमिंदर अनु, सुरजीत सिंह काला, जसवंत सिंह लाडी, गुरमिंदर सिंह, रविंदर सिंह बिट्टू उपस्थित थे।

