उद्घाटन:अस्लामाबाद के वाटर टैंक पार्क में आउटडोर जिम का उद्घाटन

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कैबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा- कसरत के लिए अलग-अलग तरह की लगाई गई हैं मशीनें

उद्योग एवं वाणिज्य मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने वार्ड नंबर 9 के मोहल्ला अस्लामाबाद के वाटर टैंक पार्क में आउटडोर जिम का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में आउटडोर जिम लगने से अब लोगों को पैसे खर्च कर जिम जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी बल्कि वे अपने आस-पास ही पार्कों में लगे आउटडोर जिम में जाकर कसरत कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कहा कि शहर में लगाए गए इन आउटडोर जिम का बच्चे, नौजवान, महिलाएं व बुजुर्ग सभी लाभ उठा सकते हैं। जिम के अंतर्गत पूरे शरीर की कसरत के लिए विशेष तौर पर अलग-अलग तरह की मशीनें लगाई गई हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति गंभीरता दिखाएं और ज्यादा से ज्यादा कसरत करें।

सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा कि आज की भागदौड़ वाली जिंदगी में हमें अपने शरीर के तंदुरुस्ती के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय निकालना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की सभी पार्कों में ओपन जिम लगाए जाएंगे ताकि शहर वासियों को तंदुरु स्त माहौल दिया जा सके। इस मौके पर सुरिंदर पाल सिद्धू, अजीत सिंह, बहादुर सिंह, हरभजन चोपड़ा, हरकृष्ण सिंह, बूटा राम, जोगिंदर सिंह, अशोक शर्मा, परगट सिंह, गुरपाल चंद, बलदेव राज, कैप्टन करनैल सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, कमलजीत कौर, हरपाल कौर, गुरमीत कौर, विमला देवी और अन्य उपस्थित थे।

