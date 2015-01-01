पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:सिविल अस्पताल में 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बने विशेष कोविड आइसोलेशन वार्ड का उद्घाटन

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मंत्री अरोड़ा ने किया उद्घाटन, कहा-राम कालाेनी में 8 एकड़ पर बनेगा मेडिकल काॅलेज

उद्योग एवं वाणिज्य मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने शुक्रवार काे स्थानीय सिविल अस्पताल में 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बने विशेष कोविड आइसोलेशन सेटर का उद्घाटन किया व कहा कि जनवरी माह में मेडिकल काॅलेज का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। उद्घाटन करने के बाद अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लेस स्पेशल कोविड आइसोलेशन वार्ड का दौरा करते हुए सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने बताया कि 50 बेड की सुविधा वाले इस सेंटर में वेंटीलेटर वाले विशेष बेड, प्रार्थना रूम, बच्चों, बुजुर्गों आदि के लिए अलग-अलग वार्डों का प्रबंध है ताकि कोरोना वायरस का और भी असरदार ढंग से इलाज यकीनी बनाया जा सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह विशेष सेंटर कोरोना से जूझ रहे लेवल-2 मरीजों के इलाज के लिए बहुत लाभदायक होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सेंटर में जरुरी डाक्टरी अमले व स्टाफ की उचित व्यवस्था की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड आइसोलेशन वार्ड में हर बैड पर कोरोना मरीजों के लिए विशेष कोविड किटों का भी खास इंतजाम है। पत्रकारों के पूछे सवाल के जवाब में उद्योग मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा कि होशियारपुर में सरकारी मेडिकल काॅलेज का निर्माण जनवरी महीने में शुरू होने जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल को मेडिकल कालेज प्रोजैक्ट के अंतर्गत 300 बेड का किया जा रहा है जबकि इसी के अंतर्गत स्थानीय राम कालोनी कैंप में 8 एकड़ जगह मुहैया करवाई गई है जहां पर काॅलेज, हाॅस्टल व अन्य जरूरी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी

कैंसर अस्पताल का डिजाइन अंतिम पड़ाव पर
कैंसर अस्पताल प्रोजेक्ट को जल्द शुरू करने का भरोसा देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इस अस्पताल का डिजाइन अंतिम पड़ाव पर है व इस संबंधी फंड भी उपलब्ध हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यह प्रोजैक्ट भी जल्द ही शुरू किया जा रहा है।इस मौके पर डिप्टी कमिश्नर अपनीत रियात, इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन राकेश मरवाहा, एसडीएम अमित महाजन, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसवीर सिंह, सहायक सिविल सर्जन डाॅ.पवन कुमार, एसएमओ. डाॅ. जसविंदर सिंह आदि भी मौजूद थे।

