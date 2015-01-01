पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:किसान धरने के चलते जियो के 2 दफ्तर 35 दिन से बंद, किसानों ने केंद्र के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसान बोले-कानून रद्द होने तक जिले में जारी रहेगा संघर्ष

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मिनी सचिवालय स्थित जियो के 2 दफ्तरों के बाहर चल रहा किसानों का पक्का धरना मंगलवार को 35वें दिन में प्रवेश कर गया। रोष प्रदर्शन कर रही जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं द्वारा मंगलवार को खेती कानूनों के विरोध में मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की गई। काॅमरेड हरकंवल सिंह ने कहा कि यह किसान संघर्ष एक ऐतिहासिक घटना है, जो देश के अंदर पहली बार हुई है। उन्हांेने कहा कि

खुद को किसान हितैषी बता रही केंद्र सरकार अब किसान आंदोलन से घबरा गई है और आंदोलन को फेल करने के लिए तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है, लेकिन इसमें कामयाब नहीं हो पाएगी। देशभर के लोगों का किसानों काे समर्थन मिल रहा है। इस दौरान गुरमेश सिंह, मास्टर दविंदर सिंह कक्कों, कमलजीत सिंह राजपुर भईया, कुलवंत सिंह सैनी, जगदीश सिंह चौहका, राजिंदर कौर चौहका, गुरमीत सिंह, मनजीत सिंह समेत बड़ी गिनती में पार्टी और यूनियन के नेता मौजूद रहे।

