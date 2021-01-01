पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयास:10 वर्ष से वाटर सप्लाई स्कीम का सुचारू संचालन कर रोल माॅडल गांव बनकर उभरा खानपुर थियाड़ा

होशियारपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • जागरूक गांववासियों व जल सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन विभाग की मेहनत लाई रंग

जिले के गांव खानपुर थियाड़ा के लोगों को किसी समय पीने का साफ पानी मुहैया नहीं होता था, लेकिन आज यह गांव अपनी वाटर सप्लाई की सुचारू योजना के चलते आत्मनिर्भर बनकर अन्य गांव के लिए रोल माॅडल के तौर पर उभरा है। इसका श्रेय गांव के जागरूक नागरिकों व जल सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन विभाग को जाता है। जालंधर रोड स्थित होशियारपुर ब्लाॅक-2 के तहत इस गांव के लोग वाटर सप्लाई स्कीम शुरू होने से पहले

जमीन के नीचे का पानी के लिए मजबूर थे, जिस कारण गांव के लोग अकसर पीलिया व अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त रहते थे, लेकिन वर्ष 2010 में जल सप्लाई स्कीम शुरू होने से जहां गांवों के लोगों को 24 घंटे साफ पानी मुहैया होना शुरू हुआ, वहीं स्वस्थ रहने के कारण उनके जीवन स्तर में भी काफी सुधार देखने को मिला।

वर्ल्ड बैंक के तहत वाटर सप्लाई स्कीम में चुना था गांव- डीसी अपनीत रियात ने बताया कि विश्व बैंक के अंतर्गत जल सप्लाई स्कीम बनाने के लिए इस गांव को चुना गया था। नियम के मुताबिक गांव की ओर से 97 हजार रुपए लाभार्थी हिस्सा जमा करवाया गया, जिसके बाद जल सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन विभाग की ओर से 28.29 लाख रुपए के साथ वर्ष 2010 में स्कीम बनाकर तैयार की गई। तब से लेकर अब तक गांव की ग्राम पंचायत वाटर सैनिटेशन कमेटी (जीपीडबल्यूएससी) इस पूरी स्कीम की देखभाल कर रही है। एसई वाटर सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन सर्कल होशियारपुर राजेश कुमार दूबे ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत वाटर सैनिटेशन कमेटी की ओर से बहुत सुचारु ढंग से इस स्कीम को चलाने के कारण मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब की ओर से फरवरी 2014 में गांव को 50 हजार रुपए से पुरस्कृत भी किया गया था।

2022 तक हर घर जल की सुविधा देने का लक्ष्य : डीसी
डीसी ने बताया कि जिले में जल जीवन के अंतर्गत हर घर को पाइप्ड वाटर सप्लाई के माध्यम से हर घर जल की सुविधा 31 मार्च 2022 तक देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में 2,24,398 ग्रामीण घरों को पानी के कनेक्शन दिए जा चुके हैं व बाकी 57,669 घरों को विभिन्न जल सप्लाई स्कीमों के माध्यम से मार्च 2022 तक कवर कर लिया जाएगा।

जल स्कीम बनने से बदल गई गांव की नुहार : सनी
गांव के निवासी सनी थियाड़ा ने बताया कि गांव में जल सप्लाई स्कीम बनने के बाद गांव की नुहार बदल गई व लोगों में शहर व गांव का फर्क भी मिट गया। सर्बजीत कौर ने बताया कि गांव में जहां जल सप्लाई स्कीम बनाई है, वहां एक सुंदर पार्क बनाया गया है जहां पर बेंच, स्ट्रीट लाइटें, फव्वारे, फूल पौधे आदि लगाए गए हैं।

