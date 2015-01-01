पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरोध:कुल हिंद किसान सभा और खेत मजदूर यूनियन ने जियाे के 2 दफ्तर बंद करवाए, पक्का धरना लगाया

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दो टूक-किसानाें के हित में फैसला न होने तक करेंगे संघर्ष

कुल हिंद किसान संघर्ष तालमेल कमेटी के फैसले के अनुसार बुधवार को होशियारपुर के मिनी सचिवालय के पास जियाे के 2 दफ्तरों को बंद करवाकर कुल हिंद किसान सभा और कुल हिंद खेत मजदूर यूनियन के नेताओं द्वारा दिन-रात का पक्का रोष धरना शुरू कर दिया है। प्रदर्शन में जनवादी स्त्री सभा की महिला नेताओं ने माैजूदगी दर्ज करवाई। कुल हिंद किसान सभा पंजाब के वाइस प्रधान काॅमरेड दर्शन सिंह मट्टू, सचिव साथी गुरनेक सिंह भज्जल, काॅमरेड गुरमेश सिंह वाइस प्रधान कुल हिंद खेत मजदूर यूनियन, पंजाब जम्हूरी किसान सभा के नेता दविंदर सिंह कक्कों, काॅमरेड गंगा प्रसाद और कमलजीत सिंह राजपुर भाइया आदि ने धरनाकारियों को संबोधित किया। उक्त नेताओं ने कृषि कानून व बिजली संशोधन बिल-2020 को गलत किसान विराेधी बताया। उक्त नेताओं ने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार किसानों के हित में कोई फैसला नहीं लेती उनके द्वारा होशियारपुर में जियो के किसी भी ऑफिस को खुलने नहीं दिया जाएगा। बुधवार से यहां दिन रात का पक्का रोष धरना शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस रोष धरने में साथी जगदीश कौर चौहका, गुरबख्श सिंह सूस, राजिंदर कौर चौहका, प्रेम लता, रणजीत सिंह चब्बेवाल, गुरमीत सिंह, गुरिंदर सिंह, पर्सन सिंह, मंजीत सिंह, सुरिंदर कौर, गुरमीत सिंह भीलोवाल, बलराज सिंह, विनोद कुमार, राज कुमार भट्टी, धर्मपाल, प्रिं.हरदीप सिंह, सुच्चा सिंह, जोगिन्दर लाल, काॅमरेड राकेश कुमार बबली समेत बड़ी गिनती में पार्टी और यूनियन के नेता शामिल हुए। गुरमेल कोटला ने धरने में शामिल हुए सभी नेताओं का धन्यवाद किया।

