हादसा:किसान आंदोलन में राशन लेकर दिल्ली जा रहे गांव सताैर के कुलविंदर की खन्ना में सड़क हादसे में मौत

  • सुबह 7 बजे हुआ हादसा, मंडी गाेबिंदगढ़ के फ्लाईओवर पर खड़े ट्रक से जा टकराई बोलेरो

बुधवार सुबह धुंध के चलते खन्ना में हुए सड़क हादसे में होशियारपुर जिले के गांव सतौर के नौजवान कुलविंदर सिंह की मौत हो गई जबकि उसका एएसआई दोस्त जगजीत जख्मी हो गया। कुलविंदर अपने दोस्त के साथ सुबह 5 बजे अपने गांव से दिल्ली के कुंडली बाॅर्डर पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने में शामिल होने के लिए बोलेरो में दूध व राशन लेकर निकला था। सुबह करीब 7 बजे उनकी गाड़ी मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ के फ्लाईओवर

पर खड़े एक ट्रक से जा टकराई। हादसे के समय कुलविंदर सिंह ड्राइवर के साथ वाली सीट पर बैठा था और उसी तरफ से गाड़ी की टक्कर हुई, जिस कारण कुलविंदर बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जिस समय हादसा हुआ उस समय पंजाब पुलिस का एएसआई जगजीत सिंह जो कि थाना सदर के ईओ विंग में तैनात है वह चला रहा था।

हादसे के बाद एएसआई जगजीत ने सबसे पहले कुलविंदर के दोस्त सुक्खा सतौर को फोन कर जानकारी दी। इसके बाद सुक्खा और कुलविंदर का भाई गुरदीप सिंह गांव से मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ के लिए निकले। शाम को कुलविंदर के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवार पुलिस ने परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया है। जख्मी एएसआई जगजीत सिंह को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है। वीरवार को कुलविंदर का संस्कार किया जाएगा। जानकारी के

मुताबिक मृतक कुलविंदर सिंह का तलाक हो चुका था और अब वह अपने पिता के साथ घर में रहता था। उसके पिता दर्शन सिंह भी काफी बीमार हैं और लंबे समय से बेड पर हैं, जिनकी देखभाल कुलविंदर ही करता था। उनके 2 भाई अपने परिवारों के साथ अलग रहते हैं।

