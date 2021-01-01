पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:कुलविंदर सिंह दोबारा बने जिला इकाई के प्रधान

होशियारपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एससी-बीसी पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन व अंबेडकर मिशन क्लब ने की मीटिंग

गजटेड और नाॅन गजटेड एससी-बीसी इंप्लाइज वेलफेयर फेडरेशन पंजाब जिला होशियारपुर इकाई एससी-बीसी पेंशनर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन व अंबेडकर मिशन क्लब पंजाब जिला होशियारपुर की मीटिंग गुरु रविदास मंदिर कमालपुर में जिला प्रधान कुलविंदर सिंह बोदल की अगुवाई में हुई। इसमें समूह सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। मीटिंग में चेयरमैन जसवीर सिंह पाल और प्रदेश प्रधान बलराज कुमार विशेष तौर पर शामिल हुए।

जिला प्रधान कुलविंदर सिंह बोदल ने पिछले साल की जत्थेबंदी की कारगुजारी बताई और जिला कमेटी को भंग किया। इस मौके सीनियर नेताओं की मौजूदगी में कुलविंदर सिंह बोदल को दोबारा प्रधान चुना गया। सर्वसम्मति से डॉ. जसवंत राय को जिला सचिव बनाया गया जबकि बलदेव सिंह धुग्गा, बलजीत सिंह, प्रभजोत सिंह, जरनैल सिंह सिकरी, लखवीर सिंह को एडिशनल जिला प्रधान लेक्चरर बनाया गया।

जसपाल सिंह, गुरजतिंदरपाल, योद्धामल्ल, लखविंदर राम व जतिंदर सिंह को एडिशनल जिला जनरल सेक्रेटरी चुना गया। जिला चेयरमैन प्रिं. गुरदियाल सिंह फुल, मुख्य सरपरस्त प्रिं. शिव सिंह बंगड़, वित्त सचिव बलविंदर सिंह, सहायक वित्त सचिव जसवीर सिंह बोदल, प्रेस सेक्रेटरी अमरजीत सिंह, मीत प्रधान प्रिं.रणजीत सिंह, बेअंत सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, हंस राज, सलाहकार प्रिं. बुध राम, राम लाल भगत, मोहन लाल, बलवीर

सिंह को बनाया गया। मीटिंग में जैल सिंह चेयरमैन, ब्लॉक प्रधान गुलजारी लाल,बलदेव सिंह, बलवीर कुमार, लखविंदर सिंह, रेशम सिंह टांडा, जगदीप सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, कश्मीर सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह बोदल, दविंदर सिंह, मनिंदर सिंह, मनवीर सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, रामपाल, हैप्पी, सुरजीत, प्रदीप सिंह, सचिन कुमार, जगतार सिंह और हरविंदर कलसी समेत अन्य फेडरेशन नेता मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser