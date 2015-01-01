पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनडीए:दशमेश नगर के गुरकमल सिंह सेना में बने लेफ्टिनेंट,रोजाना 4 से 6 घंटे की पढ़ाई कर पाया मुकाम

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
दशमेश नगर मोहल्ले के गुरकमल सिंह धामी (22) सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बन गए हैं। पिता परमिंदर सिंह धामी और माता दलजीत कौर बेटे की नियुक्ति पर फूले नहीं समां रहे। गुरकमल स्कूल में तैराकी के चैंपियन रहे हैं। लेफ्टिनेंट गुरकमल ने बताया कि उन्होंने प्रारंभिक शिक्षा होशियारपुर के श्री गुरु हरकिशन पब्लिक स्कूल मॉडल टाउन से जबकि 12वीं होशियारपुर के वुडलैंड ओवरसीज स्कूल से की। 2017 में उसका सलेक्शन एनडीए में हुआ। आईएमए में 3 साल का प्रशिक्षण पूरा किया। गुरकमल के पिता भी एयरफोर्स से रिटायर हैं और अब एसबीआई बैंक होशियारपुर ब्रांच में कार्यरत हैं जबकि मां दलजीत कौर सरकारी स्कूल शेरपुर

गुलिंड में टीचर हैं। गुरकमल ने बताया कि सेना में जाने के लिए उन्होंने प्रतिदिन चार से छह घंटे पढ़ाई की। कैबनिट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा, अकाली दल के जिला शहरी प्रधान जतिंदर सिंह लाली बाजवा, जिला भाजपा प्रधान निपुण शर्मा ने गुरकमल धामी को बधाई दी।

