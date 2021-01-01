पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूटपाट:बुजुर्ग दंपति पर हमला करने वाली नौकरानी व पति काबू ,माॅडल टाउन में बुजुर्ग दंपति से लूट का मामला

होशियारपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मॉडल टाउन में रविवार रात घर पर अकेेले बुजुर्ग दंपति हरिंदर सिंह व हरजीत कौर के साथ लूट की नीयत से घुसकर मारपीट करने वाली आरोपी नाैकरानी व उसके पति को पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मॉडल टाउन के कमलप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी को वह किसी समारोह में परिवार सहित गए हुए थे। इस दौरान उनके बुजुर्ग माता-पिता घर पर ही थे। कमलप्रीत ने बताया कि जब देर रात वह घर लौटे, तो उनके माता-पिता के साथ मारपीट का पता चला, जो उनके घर पर काम करने वाली नौकरानी आरती ने अपने पति हरसिमरत सिंह के साथ की।

उक्त दोनों ने लूट की नीयत से यह हमला किया। उसके भतीजे ने माता-पिता के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनी तो वह भागकर नीचे आए। इस दौरान दोनों आरोपी वहां से भाग गए, लेकिन जाते-जाते टेबल पर पड़े 5,500 रुपए भी उठाकर ले गए। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने पुलिस को दर्ज करवाई। थाना मॉडल टाउन के एएसआई चरनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों को उन्होंने सोमवार को उस समय गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जब वह लाजवंती स्टेडियम के पास किसी का इंतजार कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 458 और 394 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser