ला एंड ऑर्डर:बंगाल में ला एंड ऑर्डर संभालने में ममता सरकार नाकाम : रमन घई

होशियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश भाजपा के स्पोर्ट्स सेल के कनवीनर डा. रमन घई ने बंगाल में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हो रही निर्मम हत्याओं पर केंद्र से ममता सरकार को बर्खास्त करने की मांग की। डा. घई ने कहा कि पश्चिमी बंगाल में ममता बैनर्जी का गुंडाराज भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को दबाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। इसका उदाहरण डीएमसी. कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले और उनकी हत्याएं करना है। डा. घई ने गृहमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति से मांग की कि ममता सरकार को तुरंत बर्खास्त किया जाए। इस मौके पर डा. पंकज शर्मा, मनोज शर्मा, अश्विनी ओहरी, एडवोकेट नवजिंदर बेदी, दलजीत सिंह, डा. राज कुमार सैनी, डा. वशिष्ट कुमार, हरजीत सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, गगनदीप मौजूद थे।

