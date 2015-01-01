पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेडिंग सीजन:लॉकडाउन में रुक गई थीं शादियां, अब 17 दिन तक मुहूर्त

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के तमाम होटल व मैरिज पैलेस में बुकिंग शुरू, शादियों के मद्देनजर कारोबारी तैयार, ज्वेलरी की डिमांड बढ़ी

कोरोनावायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन के दौरान शादियां रुक गई थीं। अब 25 नवंबर को देव उठानी एकादशी के साथ ही 11 दिसंबर तक शादियों का लग्न है। 17 दिन तक जमकर शहनाइयां गूंजेंगी। वेडिंग सीजन के कारण बाजार अभी से गुलजार होने लगे हैं। अप्रैल-मई में कोरोना के चलते कई परिवारों ने शादियों की डेट स्थगित कर दी थी। महीनों खाली रहे होटल व मैरिज पैलेस अब बुक हो चुके हैं।

शहर में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा मैरिज पैलेस हैं, जिनमें अब बुकिंग होनी शुरू हो गई है। वेडिंग प्लानर्स के अनुसार नवंबर में सबसे ज्यादा शादियों की बुकिंग है। जिन लोगों की शादियां अप्रैल, मई में नहीं हो पाई थीं, वो इसी महीने शादी करवाना चाहते हैं। 21-22, 28, 29 व 30 नवंबर की बुकिंग के अलावा दिसंबर में 7-8 और 9-10 दिसंबर की बुकिंग मैरिज पैलेस में है।

अगले साल 25 अप्रैल से शादी समारोह का योग, बीच में 2 ही दिन शुभ

लॉकडाउन के कारण पिछले कई महीनों से मंदी झेल रही होटल इंडस्ट्री में रौनक लौटने लगी है। लोगों ने होटल्स, रिसॉर्ट की बुकिंग करवाई है। होटल कारोबारियों का कहना है कि वेडिंग सीजन में उनके पास अब रेगुलर बुकिंग आना शुरू हो चुकी है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबकि 25 नवंबर 27, 29 व 30 नवंबर तथा 7, 9 व 11 दिसंबर काफी शुभ हैं। इसके बाद अगले वर्ष 25 अप्रैल से शादियों का योग है। हालांकि, इसके बीच 16 फरवरी व 15 मार्च पर बहुत जरूरी होने पर शादियां हो सकती हैं। यही वजह है कि अधिकतर लोगों ने इसी महीने शादी तय की है।

शहर में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा पैलेस चल रहे

बता दें कि शहर में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा मैरिज पैलेस में है। इनमें कोरोना के चलते मार्च में लॉकडाउन लग जाने के कारण बुकिंग न के बराबर रह गई थी। अब कर्ण विक्रम में इस महीने की 2 बुकिंग, रॉयल प्लाजा के पास 8 बुकिंग, ग्रीन फिल्ड मैरिज पैलेस के पास नवंबर व दिसंबर की 15 बुकिंग हैं। स्वर्ण पैलेस 3 बुकिंग, राज महल 3 बुकिंग, जनपथ पैलेस व वेडलॉक में 5-5 बुकिंग हुई हैं। इससे पहले जबसे लॉकडाउन लगा है इन मैरेज पैलेस में सिर्फ 2-3 शादी समारोह सादे तौर पर हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें