बैठक:श्री आनंदपुर साहिब में अभिभावकों और शिक्षकों की हुई बैठक

श्री आनंदपुर साहिबएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंदर सिंगला के मार्गदर्शन में और शिक्षा सचिव कृष्ण कुमार के मार्गदर्शन में पंजाब के सरकारी स्कूलों में प्रदान की जा रही गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के बारे में अभिभावकों को जानकारी प्रदान करने के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने जिला रूपनगर में सरकारी प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक, उच्च और वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक स्कूलों का आयोजन किया है।

इस संबंध में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (सेकेंडरी) राज कुमार खोसला और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (डीओ) जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि पंजाब के सरकारी स्कूलों में गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा और ढांचागत विकास का मूल्यांकन करने को 11 नवंबर को पंजाब अधिग्रहण सर्वेक्षण शुरू हो रहा है। इस दो दिवसीय अभिभावक-शिक्षक बैठक का मुख्य उद्देश्य सरकारी स्कूलों में माता-पिता को सर्वेक्षण में बच्चों की अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना है। अभिभावकों को अध्ययन से संबंधित अन्य पहलुओं के बारे में जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

वहीं, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने जिले के सभी स्कूल प्रमुखों और शिक्षकों से आग्रह किया कि यह सभी शिक्षकों और स्कूल प्रमुखों के लिए सरकारी स्कूलों में उपस्थित होने का अवसर है, जो प्री-प्राइमरी से लेकर बारहवीं कक्षा तक के बच्चों के अभिभावकों के लिए है। इस अवसर पर उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुरिंदर पाल सिंह, चरणजीत सिंह सोढ़ी, रंजना कात्याल, स्वर्ण सिंह लोधीपुर, प्रिंसिपल शरणजीत सिंह, प्रिंसिपल सुरिंदर सिंह बाजवा, सतनाम सिंह संधू, तरनजीत आदि उपस्थित थे।

