सेमिनार:नेशनल यूथ डेवलपमेंट सेंटर ने युवाओं में स्वस्थ संस्कार निर्माण का अभियान चलाया

तलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
तलवाड़ा का युवा प्रतिस्पर्धा के युग में अपने प्राचीन संस्कारों से दूर होता जा रहा है। भारतीय संस्कृति की बजाय पाश्चात्य संस्कृति की तरफ तेजी से आकर्षित हो रहा है। जो देश के भविष्य के लिए अच्छा संकेत नहीं है।

युवा गौतम बुद्ध के विचारों पर चलकर युवा स्वस्थ संस्कार अपनाकर जीवन में सफलता और शांति प्राप्त कर सकता है। उपरोक्त विचार प्रख्यात समाजसेवी संजीव जख्मी ने भारत सरकार के उपक्रम नेहरू युवा केंद्र के निर्देशन में नेशनल यूथ डेवलपमेंट सेंटर द्वारा महात्मा बुद्ध के विचारों पर आधारित ‘युवाओं में स्वस्थ संस्कार निर्माण अभियान’ के अधीन आयोजित सेमिनार में व्यक्त किए।

उन्होंने कहा कि युवाओं में स्वस्थ संस्कार निर्माण समाज में युवाओं के चहुंमुखी विकास का एक प्रकाश केंद्र है। इस मौके पर आईएस. डी. की प्रशिक्षिका किरण ने कहा कि युवाओं का देश की संस्कृति से दूर होने का सबसे बड़ा कारण समाज में बढ़ती एकल परिवारों की प्रवृति है। उन्होंने स्वस्थ रहने के लिए युवाओं को योग के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देने के साथ-साथ योग क्रियाओं के बारे में सिखाया।

