रोष:अब टांडा में महिला काॅलेज की दीवार पर लिखे खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे

टांडा उड़मुड़एक घंटा पहले
सोमवार को शरारती तत्वों ने टांडा-श्री हरगोबिंदपुर रोड पर जलालपुर रड़ा टी-पॉइंट पर लगे साइन बोर्ड पर खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लिख गए थे। वहीं, मंगलवार को गांव मियानी के तहत संत माझा सिंह करमजोत काॅलेज फॉर वुमेन की दीवार पर रेफरेंडम 20-20 के चलते दीवार पर खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारों के साथ-साथ लोगों को वोट डालने के लिए अपने इंटरनेशनल टेलीफोन नंबर भी जारी किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने सूचना मिलते ही दीवार पर लिखे इन नारों को पेंट करके मिटाया गया।

इस घटना से गांव मियानी के लोगों में डर था। बता दें कि सितंबर 2019 में तरनतारन पुलिस ने खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद फोर्स के 4 आतंकवादियों को पकड़ा था जिसमें से हरभजन सिंह जो कि मियानी में रहता था और उसके घर से ट्रंक में से एक काला बैग मिला था। उधर, सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे शिवसेना पंजाब के उत्तरी भारत प्रमुख मिक्की पंडित व अन्य शिवसेना कार्यकर्ताओं ने पाकिस्तान और खालिस्तान के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी भी की।

