पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैंसर रोग:मोटापा, तंबाकू और शराब का सेवन कैंसर के मुख्य लक्षण : डॉ. घोतड़ा

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विश्व सेहत संगठन की तरफ से दिए विषय ( आई एम एंड आई विल) के अंतर्गत डॉ. रणजीत सिंह घोतड़ा सिविल सर्जन के नेतृत्व में विश्व कैंसर दिवस के मौके जागरूकता सेमिनार करवाया। इस मौके पर डॉ. घोतड़ा ने बताया यह दिवस मनाने का मकसद लोगों को बीमारी के लक्षणों बारे जानकारी देते हुए सुचेत करना और जल्द जांच और इलाज के लिए उत्साहित करना है। कैंसर रोग होने का मुख्य कारण मोटापा, शारीरिक कसरत न करना, तंबाकू, शराब के सेवन और खुराक में फल और हरी सब्जियों की कम इस्तेमाल करना है। भारत में सालाना 8 लाख के करीब मौतों का कारण कैंसर है जिनमें से 40 प्रतिशत कैंसर मौतों का कारण

तंबाकू का सेवन है। लक्षणों बारे जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि भार का घटना, लगातर खांसी, आवाज में भारीपन, मुंह का न ठीक होने वाला छाले, जख्म न ठीक होना, शरीर के किसी हिस्से में किसी गिल्टी का होना आदि मुख्य निशानों में हैं और यदि किसी व्यक्ति को यह लक्षण महसूस हों तो तुरंत जांच करवानी चाहिए, कैंसर इलाज योग्य है, यदि इसकी जल्द जांच और इलाज हो सके।

इस मौके डॉ. अरुण वर्मा जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर ने कहा कि कैंसर और गैर संचारित बीमारियों से हम अपने आज की जीवनशैली को बदलकर, तंबाकू शराब का सेवन न करने के साथ और जंक फूड के कम इस्तेमाल करने के साथ बच सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें