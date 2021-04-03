पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:वार्ड-42 में सबसे बुजुर्ग 75 वर्षीय कतना का मुकाबला 27 वर्षीय युवा से

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन प्रक्रिया खत्म होते ही उम्मीदवारों ने शुरू किया प्रचार, उम्मीदवार पत्नियों के लिए पति मैदान में डटे, नामांकन वापसी आज

नगर निगम व कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया खत्म होते ही वीरवार को सभी सियासी दलों से जुड़े उम्मीदवारों ने अपने-अपने चुनाव प्रचार तेज कर दिया है। जिन वार्ड से महिला उम्मीदवार हैं, वहां से उनके पति अपनी अलग टीम बनाकर पत्नी के लिए वोट मांग रहे हैं और कई वार्ड में पत्नियां अपने उम्मीदवार पति के लिए कैंपेनिंग कर रही हैं। नगर निगम होशियारपुर के होने जा रहे चुनाव में वार्ड नंबर-42 में दिलचसप मुकाबला है। यहां से आजाद चुनाव लड़ रहे खरैती लाल कतना (75) नगर निगम होशियारपुर के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे उम्मीदवारों में से सबसे बुजुर्ग हैं तो इसी वार्ड में ही अमरजोत सिंह (27) जो कि आप के उम्मीदवार हैं सबसे कम उम्र के उम्मीदवार हैं। बाकी सभी 49 वार्ड में चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवारों में से एक को छोड़कर उनसे ज्यादा आयु के हैं।

इस तरह वार्ड नंबर-42 में शहर के सबसे बुजुर्ग और युवा उम्मीदवार के बीच टक्कर होने जा रही है। देखना दिलचस्प रहेगा कि कौन बाजी मारता है। खरैती लाल कतना जो कि कांग्रेस से संबंधित रहे हैं और पिछली टर्म में उनकी बहू मोनिका कतना कांग्रेस की पार्षद थीं, वह भी इस चुनाव में वार्ड नंबर-31 से आजाद रूप में मैदान में उतरी हुई हैं। बता दें कि कतना परिवार कांग्रेस से वार्ड नंबर-31 और वार्ड नंबर-42 से टिकट की मांग कर रहे थे, लेकिन नहीं मिली, जिसके बाद परिवार के सदस्य अब दोनों वार्डों से आजाद रूप में लड़ रहे हैं।

मुकेरियां : वोटर लिस्ट में नाम न होने पर अकाली कैंडिडेट का नामांकन रद्द

70 साल वाले 3 और उम्मीदवार मैदान में, एक सिर्फ 26 साल का- नगर निगम होशियारपुर के हो रहे चुनाव में 4 उम्मीदवार 70 साल की आयु से उपर के हैं, लेकिन एक चेहरा सबसे कम आयु का है जो कि वार्ड नंबर-36 से नितेश (26) के रूप में है। वह आप का उम्मीदवार है। बुजुर्ग उम्मीदवारों में वार्ड नंबर-44 से भाजपा के महिंदरपाल धीमान (74), वार्ड नंबर-2 से अकाली दल के विजय कुमार (70), वार्ड नंबर-10 से कांग्रेस के निर्मल सिंह (70), वार्ड नंबर-24 से अकाली दल के नरिंदर सिंह (70) चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

नामांकन रद्द होने पर शिअद के हलका इंचार्ज बोले-कोर्ट जाएंगे -नामजदगी पेपर चेक करने के पहले दिन वीरवार को मुकेरियां में अकाली दल को झटका लगा है, क्योंकि नगर कौंसिल मुकेरियां के वार्ड नंबर-7 से अकाली दल की तरफ से चुनाव मैदान में उतरीं सोनी देवी की नामजदगी रद्द हो गई है। नामजदगी रद्द करने का आधार सोनी देवी की नगर कौंसिल मुकेरियां की वोटर लिस्ट में वोट न होने को लेकर बनाया है। जबकि हलके के इंचार्ज सरबजोत सिंह साबी ने कहा कि यह कांग्रेस की धक्केशाही है और वह अदालत में जाएंगे।

नगर निगम में 25 उम्मीदवार अाजाद चुनाव मैदान में उतरे, कांग्रेस से 4 बागी- नगर 14 फरवरी को होने वाले नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों ने चुनाव प्रचार शुरू कर दिया है। बताते चलें कि नगर निगम के सभी 50 वार्ड में 25 आजाद उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में उतरे हुए हैं, इनमें 4 चेहरे वे हैं, जो कांग्रेस से बागी होकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इनमे सबसे बड़ा चेहरा वार्ड नंबर-6 से आजाद चुनाव लड़ रहे ब्रह्म शंकर जिंपा का है। इनके बाद वार्ड नंबर-31 से मोनिका कतना, वार्ड नंबर-3 से सुमेश सोनी और वार्ड नंबर-4 से हैपी सूद के नाम शामिल हैं।

