कानूनी कार्रवाई:कॉलेज बिल्डिंग को सब तहसील कार्यालय बनाने का विरोध, डीसी, एसडीएम व तहसीलदार को नोटिस

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरु नानक खालसा कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन की कानूनी कार्रवाई
  • कहा, कॉलेज बंद होने से गरीब परिवारों की लड़कियों कह पढ़ाई होगी प्रभावित

गुरु नानक खलसा कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन शाम चौरासी को सब तहसील कार्यालय बनाने की तैयारी है, जिसको लेकर कॉलेज प्रशासन ने इसका विरोध जताते हुए डीसी, एडीसी और तहसीलदार को कानूनी नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। कॉलेज के सचिव परमिंदर सिंह, प्रिंसिपल डॉ. जसबीर कौर, प्रो. कुलवंत सिंह, ऑफिस सुपरिंटेंडेंट कर्मजीत कौर, रणजीत सिंह और मोहिंदर सिंह ने प्रैसवार्ता में कहा कि साल 2001 में संत बाबा तीर्थ सिंह ने दान की हुई जमीन पर उन्होंने गरीब लड़कियों के लिए यह कॉलेज खोला, जिसकी देखरेख के लिए गुरु नानक देव विधयक ट्रस्ट बनाया ।

साल 2005 में संत तीर्थ सिंह की मौत हो गई लेकिन कॉलेज अभी तक चलता रहा । उन्होंने बताया कि गत दिनों जब दशहरा पर्व की छुट्टी थी तो प्रशासन के अधिकारी एसडीएम, तहसीलदार और हलका विधायक पवन कुमार आदिया उनके कॉलेज पहुंचे और चाैकीदार से कॉलेज की चाबी मंगवाकर कॉलेज में प्रवेश किया। साथ ही कॉलेज को सब तहसील बनाने पर चर्चा करते हुए मीटिंग की।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनके कॉलेज में करीब 70 लड़कियां पढ़ाई करती हैं, जो सभी गरीब परिवार से हैं, जिनसे नाममात्र फीस ली जाती है। अगर यहां सब तहसील बन गई, तो पिछले 20 साल से चल रहे कॉलेज को बंद करना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका विरोध सब तहसील के बनाने से नहीं है लेकिन यह उनके कॉलेज को गिरा कर बनाई जाए यह उनको मंजूर नहीं है। इसको लेकर उन्होंने डीसी, एसडीएम और तहसीलदार को बुधवार को एक अदालती नोटिस भी भेजा है, जिसकी एक कॉपी उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को भी भेजी है और जल्दी ही अदालत से स्टे लिया जाएगा।

कॉलेज कमेटी ने खुद दी थी मंजूरी : आदिया
इस मामले में विधायक पवन कुमार आदिया ने कहा कि वह धक्के से कॉलेज में सब तहसील नहीं बना रहे बल्कि इसके लिए खुद कॉलेज की कमेटी की तरफ से मंजूरी दे दी गई थी कि यहां सब तहसील आर्जी तौर पर बना सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कमेटी या ट्रस्ट अब नहीं चाहता कि वहां सब तहसील बने, तो वह नहीं बनाएंगे, सरकार के पास बहुत फंड है, कहीं और जमीन खरीद कर सब तहसील बना लेंगे।

