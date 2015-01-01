पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:शिअद को नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाना ही हमारा मकसद : लाली बाजवा

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला प्रधान बनाए जाने पर पार्टी वर्करों और नेताओं ने किया सम्मान

शिरोमणि अकाली दल की हाईकमान और पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल की ओर से जतिंदर सिंह लाली बाजवा को पार्टी का जिला शहरी प्रधान बनाने पर सीनियर व यूथ अकाली दल के नेताओं ने उनके घर पहुंचकर सम्मानित किया। बाजवा ने पार्टी हाईकमान का धन्यवाद किया और पार्टी प्रधान को भरोसा दिलाया कि पार्टी को नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाने की लिए वह पूरी कोशिश करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान और युवा केंद्र

सरकार के कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए संघर्ष में डटे हैं और इस लड़ाई में अकाली दल पहले दिन से ही किसानों के साथ खड़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम व नगर कौंसिलों के चुनाव के लिए अकाली दल पूरी तरह से तैयार है और पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल के आदेश पर जल्द ही चुनाव केंपेन शुरू किया जाएगा।

जतिंदर सिंह लाली बाजवा ने पार्टी वर्करों और नेताओं को कहा कि किसानों के आंदोलन में बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लें। निगम चुनाव में भाजपा को सबक सिखाने के लिए तैयार रहें। इस मौके पर संतोख सिंह औजला, नरिंदर सिंह, रूप लाल थापर, बिक्रमजीत सिंह कलसी, बरिंदरजीत सिंह, सिमर ग्रेवाल, दविंदर सिंह बैंस, हरिंदरपाल सिंह झिंगड़, बब्बू बजवाड़ा, सतपाल भुलाणा, सखविंदर रियाड़, हरदीप नौशहरा, बलराज चौहान,

सतविंदर सिंह आहलूवालिया, हरजीत मठारू, यादविंदर सिंह बेदी, रणधीर भारज, इंद्रजीत सिंह कंग, सतनाम सिंह बंटी, जपिंदर अटवाल, पुनीत इंद्र सिंह कंग, हरभजन सिंह धालीवाल, प्रभपाल बाजवा, रविंद्रपाल सिंह मिंटू, हैपी जोश, मनदीप जसवाल, गुरप्रीत सिंह कोहली, जितेंदर सिंह रीहल, कैप्टन रघुवीर सिंह सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

