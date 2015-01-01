पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश मार्च:अमृतसर में श्रीराम का पुतला जलाने पर आक्रोश रोष मार्च निकाला, आरोपियों की मांगी गिरफ्तारी

टांडा उड़मुड़4 घंटे पहले
  • भावाधस व संगठनों ने जंज घर चौक में हनुमान चालीसा के बाद डीएसपी को सौंपा मांगपत्र

दशहरे पर अमृतसर के गांव मानांवाला में शरारती तत्वों द्वारा भगवान श्रीराम का पुतला जलाने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को भारतीय वाल्मीकि धर्म समाज एवं समस्त हिंदू, रविदासी और सिख संगठनों द्वारा महंत मुरलीधर दास की अगुवाई में एक मार्च निकाला गया। रोष मार्च महादेव मंदिर उड़मुड़ से शुरू होकर बाजारों से होते जंज घर चौक में समाप्त हुआ। समूह संगत द्वारा जंज घर चौक में पहुंचकर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया व डीएसपी टांडा दलजीत सिंह खख को मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह के नाम एक ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

भारतीय वाल्मीकि धर्म समाज के प्रदेश कन्वीनर सुरिंदर जाजा व समूह संत समाज, हिंदू, रविदासी एवं सिख भाईचारे के पदाधिकारियों ने साझा बयान में श्रीरामचंद्र का पुतला बनाकर जलाने की घटना को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया। कहा कि इस संबंध में पुलिस द्वारा 9 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कर सिर्फ 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया । उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की कि वायरल हुए वीडियो में नजर आने वाले हर व्यक्ति का नाम पर्चे में शामिल कर सबको जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच करवाने की भी मांग की। इस अवसर पर जवाहर खुराना, अमित तलवाड़, बॉबी राजपुर, सुनील जाजा, अमनदीप रूबल, रंजीत सिंह, शैली पासी, राजेश शर्मा, अनिल कुमार, संजीव स्याल, देव शर्मा, वीनू पंडित, जसवीर कौर, जतिंदरपाल गंबा, जसवंत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

हिंदू संगठनों ने पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर जताया रोष

हिंदुओं की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने के विरोध में शिवसेना पंजाब के उत्तरी भारत प्रमुख मिक्की पंडित की अगुवाई में संत समाज व अलग-अलग हिंदू संगठन बाबा हरगोबिंद समाज उड़मुड़ में इकट्ठे हुए और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान शिवसेना पंजाब के सीनियर उत्तरी भारत प्रधान सतीश महाजन, रामट्टवाली गद्दीनशीन संत किशोरी दास महाराज, अखिल भारतीय युवा सनातन धर्म सभा से निखलेश जसरा नैनू, आवाधस पंजाब के चेयरमैन गगन भट्टी, गोपाल गोशाला टांडा के देव शर्मा, शिवसेना पंजाब के जिला चेयरमैन व हलका टांडा इंचार्ज विकास जसरा, दोआबा प्रधान राहुल खन्ना, जिला प्रधान शिवम वैद्द, जिला उपप्रधान पंडित मिथलेश गर्ग, रियल वेलफेयर क्लब से पवन पलटा, बाबा पन्ने शाह क्लब अरुण पुरी, महांवीर यूथ चिंतपूर्णी सेवा दल विकास आनंद, हर-हर महादेव क्लब हेमंत जैन, मां चिंतपूर्णी लंगर कमेटी, श्री नवदुर्गा क्लब के सदस्य माैजूद रहे। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि अगर मानांवाला के सभी आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करके सख्त सजा न दिलाई तो संघर्ष छेड़ा जाएगा।

