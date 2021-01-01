पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:पंचायतीराज पेंशनर्स ने बीडीपीओ दफ्तर में की मांगो को लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

टांडा उड़मुड़4 घंटे पहले
सेवामुक्त कर्मचारियों की जत्थेबंदियां पंचायती राज पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन व यूनियन पंजाब के मेंबरों ने सोमवार को बीडीपीओ दफ्तर टांडा में मांगो को लेकर राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन करते हुए पंचायत मंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। राज्य प्रधान एसोसिएशन जरनैल सिंह मल्ली और राज्य प्रधान यूनियन निर्मल सिंह रोपड़ की अगुवाई में इकट्ठा हुए गुरदासपुर, होशियारपुर व अन्य जिलों के पेंशनरों ने अपनी मांगों के हक में आवाज बुलंद करते हुए राज्य सरकार की मुलाजिम और पेंशनर विरोधी नीतियों की पोल खोली।

जत्थेबंदी के नेताओं ने कहा कि विभाग के हजारों पेंशनर्स को पिछले 5 महीनों की पेंशन नहीं मिली। मांग की कि 75 से 100 साल आयु तक की तरक्की लागू की जाएं, सभी कर्मचारियों को ज्वाइनिंग समय से ही पेंशन का लाभ दिया जाए। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर सरकार ने उनकी सुनवाई न की तो अपना संघर्ष तेज करेंगे और 30 जनवरी को पंचायत मंत्री की कोठी का घेराव करने के साथ साथ मंत्री के हलके में रोष मार्च निकालेंगे।

