प्रदर्शन:पससफ ने कल किसानों के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने का किया एलान

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-मजदूरों-किसानों व कर्मचारियों को दबाने में लगी है केंद्र सरकार

पंजाब सबार्डिनेट सर्विसेस फेडरेशन (पससफ) के सूबा प्रधान सतीश राणा, महासचिव तीर्थ सिंह बासी, वित्त सचिव मनजीत सिंह सैनी और मुख्य सलाहकार वेदा प्रकाश शर्मा ने साझे प्रेस बयान में कहा कि वे केंद्र सरकार के तीन किसान विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पससफ के बैनर तले सैकंडों की संख्या में कर्मचारी 14 दिसंबर को किसानों के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होंगे। फेडरेशन के सूबा प्रेस सचिव इंद्रजीत विर्दी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार लगातार मजदूरों-किसानों और कर्मचारियों को दबाने के लिए नीतियां बना रही है।

सरकारी विभागों में पदों को खत्म करके पब्लिक सेक्टर को तबाह किया जा रहा है। एलआईसी रेलवे, बीएसएनएल सहित लाभ कमा रहे विभागों को कार्पोरेट घरानों को सौंपा जा रहा है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर रुपए की कीमत सब से निचले स्तर पर पहुंच गई है, किसानों और मजदूरों को खत्म करने के लिए कानून लागू किए जा रहे हैं। पससफ के जिला प्रधान गुरदीप सिंह बाजवा अमृतसर, प्रेम कुमार गुरदासपुर, राजिंदर धीमान

पठानकोट, बलजिंदर सिंह तरनतारन, पुष्पिंदर कुमार जालंधर, रामजीदास चौहान होशियारपुर, करनैल सिंह नवांशहर, गुरप्रीत सिंह बाठ मोहाली, सतिअन प्रकाश मोगा, निरभैय सिंह लुधियाना, कृष्ण लकवानू पटियाला, जगतार सिंह फतेहगढ़ साहिब, सुखदेव सिंह चंगालीवाला संगरूर, अनिल कुमार बरनाला, मक्खण सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह बराड़, कृष्ण चंद जागोवालिया फिरोजपुर, नोपा राम फाजिल्का, मनोहर लाल शर्मा, दर्शन

बड़वा रोपड़, गुरबिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि किसानों का संघर्ष देश में नए युग का आरंभ करेगा। इस संघर्ष से साबित हो जाएगा कि यह देश मोदी और शाह की जागीर नहीं बल्कि कामगारों की कर्म भूमि है। नेताओं ने सूबे के कर्मचारियों को कल के धरने-प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने अपील की।

