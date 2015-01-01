पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:सलवाड़ा के लोगों ने 2 घंटे बंद रखा निगम का मेन गेट, नारेबाजी

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी गली से कब्जा न हटाने पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

सलवाड़ा मोहल्ला के लोगों ने सोमवार को करीब 2 घंटे तक निगम के मुख्य गेट को ताला लगाकर धरना दिया और निगम अधिकारियों व डीसी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर मोहल्ले की मुख्य गली पर किए गए कब्जे को तुरंत नहीं हटाया गया तो आने वाले दिनों में चिंतपूर्णी रोड को जाम कर दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि मोहल्ला सलवाड़ा निगम के वार्ड नंबर-49 के तहत आता है।

मोहल्ले के लगभग 100 परिवारों की कहना है कि मोहल्ले की मुख्य सड़क के एक हिस्से पर कुछ परिवारों ने लंबे समय से कब्जा किया हुआ है, लेकिन निगम अब तक कब्जा हटाने में विफल रहा है जबकि इस मामले में माननीय अदालत की तरफ से भी निगम को कब्जा हटाने के आदेश दिए जा चुके हैं। मोहल्लावासियों की तरफ से दिए धरने का पता चलने पर एसडीओ हरप्रीत सिंह पहुंचे और उन्होंने लोगों से मांगपत्र लिया। उन्होंने विश्वास दिलाया कि निगम की तरफ से इस मामले में कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कार्रवाई न होने पर चिंतपूर्णी रोड जाम की चेतावनी
मोहल्ला वासियों की तरफ से मामले की पैरवी कर रहे जसवंत राय ने कहा कि कोर्ट से फैसला भी हमारे पक्ष में आया। बावजूद निगम और जिला प्रशासन के दूसरे अधिकारी कब्जा हटाकर मोहल्ला वासियों को कोई राहत नहीं दिलवा सके। अगर आने वाले कुछ ही दिनों में कोई कार्रवाई न हुई तो मजबूर होकर मोहल्ला वासी चिंतपूर्णी रोड को जाम करेंगे।

जल्द कार्रवाई करेंगे
एडीसी कम कमिश्नर नगर निगम अमित पंचाल ने कहा कि यह मामला उनके ध्यान में नहीं था। वह जल्द ही इस मामले में अगली कार्रवाई करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें