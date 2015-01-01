पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:कब्जा हटवाने को सलवाड़ा के लोग 23 को करेंगे रोड जाम

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सेशन कोर्ट तक जा चुके हैं लोग, मोहल्ले के लोगों ने मीटिंग कर लिया फैसला

शहर के मोहल्ला सलवाड़ा वार्ड नंबर-49 के लोग 23 नवंबर को चिंतपूर्णी रोड जाम करेंगे। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने वीरवार को मीटिंग कर बताया कि मोहल्ला की सबसे मुख्य गली के बड़े हिस्से पर कुछ परिवारों ने कब्जा कर लिया है। नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। पिछले कई साल से मोहल्ले के लोग इस कब्जे को हटाने के लिए नगर निगम समेत एसडीएम दफ्तर के चक्कर काट रहे हैं और तो और डीसी को भी मांगपत्र सौंपा गया था लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। मोहल्ले के लोगों की अगुवाई कर रहे जसवंत राय ने मीटिंग के दौरान बताया कि रोड़ जाम का एलान उन्होंने मजबूर होकर किया है क्योंकि साल 1998 से लेकर अब तक लगातार अलग-अलग अदालतों ने अवैध कब्जा हटाने के लिए नगर निगम को आदेश दिए लेकिन निगम ने इस मामले में कोई कदम नहीं उठाया। उन्होंने बताया कि लोगों की इस प्रति की गई मांग के बाद नगर कौंसिल होशियारपुर की तरफ से साल 1998 में लोअर कोर्ट में मामला लगाया, जिसने कमेटी की जीत हुई और कब्जा हटाने के लिए कहा गया, लेकिन कब्जा नहीं हटाया गया। इसके बाद कब्जा करने वाले लोगों ने सेशन कोर्ट में अपील की जो कि डिसमिस कर दी गई। बाद में 31 जनवरी 2005 को भी इन लोगों की अपील को हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया।

बावजूद इसके उक्त लोगों ने अवैध कब्जा नहीं छोड़ा। जसवंत राय ने बताया कि इसके बाद मोहल्ला वासियों ने एसडीएम के सामने मामला उठाया तो तब एसडीएम मेजर अमित सरीन ने 25 जुलाई 2019 को अपना फैसला सुनाते हुए निगम को 20 दिन का समय दिया कि निशानदेही करवाकर कब्जा हटाया जाए, लेकिन निगम 20 दिन में भी कुछ नहीं कर सका। इसके बाद कब्जाधारी एसडीएम के फैसले के विरोध में एक वार फिर सेशन कोर्ट चले गए यहां पर अदालत ने दोबारा निशानदेही करवाने के निगम को आदेश दिए लेकिन अब तक निगम निशानदेही ही नहीं करवा सका। मीटिंग में रूप लाल, हैप्पी, बिंदर सरोआ, तुलसी दास, संजीव कुमार, प्यारे लाल, रणजीव कुमार, लहिंबर और अन्य मौजूद थे।

