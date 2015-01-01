पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:चार थानों की पुलिस ने महिला समेत 6 तस्कर पकड़े, 18 किलो चूरापोस्त, 120 बोतल शराब व नशीले कैप्सूल बरामद

होशियारपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने जिले में नशा तस्करों के खिलाफ कसा शिकंजा, देर रात कार्रवाई

जिले में नशा तस्करों पर पुलिस ने मंगलवार देर रात बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। 4 थानों की पुलिस ने देर रात नाकेबंदी और गश्त के दौरान अलग-अलग जगह से एक महिला समेत 6 लोगों को 18 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त, अवैध शराब की 120 बोतल और 120 नशीले कैप्सूलों समेत काबू कर मामले दर्ज किए हैं। थाना बुल्लोवाल के एसआई गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी ने अड्डा दोसड़का में नाके पर ट्रक (पीबी 08-बीयू 7017) को रोका, जिसमें सेब थे। ट्रक से 5 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने आरोपी तलविंदर सिंह निवासी सिंगड़ीवाल और बलविंदर सिंह निवासी बेगमपुर जंडियाला के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

दूसरा मामला : बुल्लोवाल थाने के एएसआई कमलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना पर पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी के दौरान एक ट्रक (पीबी 07एस 2137) के चालक रशपाल सिंह निवासी पथरालियां को रोका, जो सेब लेकर आ रहा था। चेकिंग के दौरान 10 किलोग्राम चूरा पोस्त उससे मिला।

तीसरा मामला : थाना मेहटियाना की पुलिस ने गावों की गश्त दौरान गांव भुंगरनी के पास एक महिला को 3 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त समेत काबू कर मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई सतनाम सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी उनकी अगुवाई में गांवों की गश्त करती हुई जब गांव भुंगरनी के पास पहुंची तो एक महिला पुलिस पार्टी को देख तेजी से पीछे को चल पड़ी। पुलिस ने उसको रोककर जब तलाशी ली तो उसके पास से 3 किलोग्राम चूरापोस्त बरामद हुआ। आरोपी महिला जसबीर कौर निवासी भुंगरनी अपने गांव में चूरा पोस्त समेत और नशीले पदार्थों की तस्करी का धंधा करती है।

चाैथा मामला : गढ़शंकर पुलिस के एसआई सुभाष चंद्र ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी उनकी अगुवाई में बिस्त दोआब नहर के पुल वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी । इस दौरान पुलिस ने एक युवक को तलाशी कि लिए रोक कर उसकी तलाशी ली तो उसके पास से प्रतिबंधित 120 कैप्सूल बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने आरोपी अमरीक राम निवासी देनोवाल खुर्द के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

5वां मामला : गढ़दीवाला पुलिस ने देर रात दो अलग अलग जगह से दो तस्करों को अवैध शराब की 120 बोतलों समेत काबू कर आबकारी एक्ट तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई अमरीक सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी उनकी अगुवाई में गांव माछिया से खुर्दा की तरफ गश्त कर रही थी। जब खुर्दा कि पास पहुंची तो एक व्यक्ति पुलिस पार्टी को देख भाग पड़ा।उसके पास प्लास्टिक का बोरा था।पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ा व तलाशी ली तो बोरे में से अवैध शराब 48 बोतलें बरामद हुईं। आरोपी की पहचान गुरदीप सिंह निवासी खुर्दा के तौर पर हुई है।

6वां मामला : गढ़दीवाला थाने के एएसआई दर्शन सिंह ने बताया कि गांव नंगल दाता में एक मुर्गी खाने के पास राजिंदर सिंह उर्फ टीटू निवासी नंगल दाता प्लास्टिक के बोरों को खींचकर अंदर ले जा रहा था । पुलिस पार्टी को देखा तो वह बोरे छोड़कर भाग पड़ा। पुलिस ने उससे काबू कर तलाशी ली तो बोरों में से शराब की 72 बोतलें मिलीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें