वस्तु की लालसा:प्रभु नाम का सिमरन करना चाहिए : बाबा शेर सिंह

टांडा उड़मुड़4 घंटे पहले
जो मनुष्य इस इंसानी जीवन में नाम रस पी लेते हैं उनको इस दुनिया में किसी भी वस्तु की लालसा नहीं रहती तथा वह मोहमाया के जाल में नहीं फंसता और न ही उसके मन में किसी के खिलाफ वैर भावना ही जागृत होती है क्योंकि उसका मन तो हर समय नाम सिमरन व जाप करते हुए अपनी सूरत को अकाल पुरख की शरण में लगाए रहता है। इन शब्दों का प्रकटावा सावर पीर सच्ची दरगाह अहियापुर में जेठे वीरवार को सजाए गए दरबार में संगत को गुरु चरणों के साथ जोड़ते हुए दरबार के मुख्य सेवादार बाबा शेर सिंह घोडियां वालों ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि दुनिया में आकर इंसान मोह माया के जाल में फंस कर गलत कार्य करता जा रहा है, जिस असल काम के लिए वह आया था उसको भुला बैठा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कोई कर्म करना है तो सिर्फ़ प्रभु का नाम सिमरन करना चाहिए और जो इंसान नाम सिमरन का रस पी लेते हैं उसकी हर लालसा ख़त्म हो जाती है । उन्होंने अपने प्रवचनों द्वारा संगत को निहाल करते हुए कहा कि जो इंसान अच्छे कर्म करता हुआ प्रभु भक्ति में लीन रहता है उसको इस दुनिया में भी शोहरत मिलती है और प्रभु के चरणों में भी शरण प्राप्त हो जाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हर इंसान को दुख-सुख में भी प्रभु का शुकराना करते हुए नाम सिमरन के साथ जुड़े रहना चाहिए ताकि इस 84के चक्कर से हमेशा के लिए छुटकारा मिल सके । इस मौके दरगाह पर बाबा जी का अटूट लंगर संगत को बांटा गया । इस मौके पर बलजीत कौर, डॉ. मीर हसन, पीर कमल,देविका, राजेश जसरा, पवन कुमार, हरजीत सिंह, नाजर सिंह, रंजीत सिंह, प्रदुमन सिंह,जसवीर सिंह व अन्य श्रद्धालुओं ने बाबा जी के दरबार में हाजिरी लगवाकर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

