पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नोटिस:सरकारी कॉलेज में प्रोफेसर ने छात्रों को बिना परमिशन बुलाया, काॅलेज इंचार्ज बोलीं-नोटिस से मांगेंगे जवाब

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी कॉलेज होशियारपुर में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन न करने का मामला सामने आया है। कॉलेज की महिला प्रोफेसर ने बिना कॉलेज इंचार्ज की अनुमति और बिना कोविड-19 की हिदायतों का पालन किए कॉमर्स विषय के प्रथम सेमेस्टर के छात्रों को बुलाकर बाकायदा उनकी परीक्षा ले ली। जबकि नियमानुसार संस्थान में सिर्फ फाइनल कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों को ही आने की अनुमति है और वह भी सिर्फ 50 प्रतिशत। उधर, कॉलेज इंचार्ज अविनाश कौर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को उनके कॉलेज की कॉमर्स विभाग की हेड योगेश ने बिना उनकी अनुमति कॉमर्स विषय के छात्रों को बुलाकर उनकी परीक्षा ली।

उन्होंने कहा के इसके बारे में वह उक्त महिला प्रोफेसर को कारण बताओ नोटिस निकालेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कॉलेज में जो भी स्टाफ आ रहा है उनका कोविड टेस्ट भी करवाया जा रहा है। उधर, इस मामले में उक्त महिला प्रोफेसर योगेश ने कहा कि जो भी छात्र परीक्षा के लिए आए वह अपने परिवार की सहमति से आए थे और जिस कमरे में उनको बिठाया गया उसको पहले सैनिटाइज करवाया गया था और सभी छात्रों ने मास्क पहनकर और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए परीक्षा दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने छात्रों के भविष्य को देखते हुए उनको बुलाया न की अपने किसी निजी स्वार्थ के लिए । अगर इंचार्ज को एतराज है, तो वह छात्रों को परीक्षा में आने से मना कर देंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें