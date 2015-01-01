पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा या हत्या ?:सिया और आशीष को जानने वाले पं. शंभूनाथ ने कहा- दंपति में कई बार हो चुके थे झगड़े, 3 बार करवाया गया समझौता

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
एसएसपी को दी गई शिकायत की कॉपी।
  • पुरहीरां के पास कार में जलकर 2 एडवोकेट की मौत का मामला
  • सिया के पति आशीष को दिल्ली, नोएडा और यूपी में ढूंढ रहीं पुलिस टीमें

शहर के नामी वकील भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता और उनकी सहायक महिला वकील सिया खुल्लर की मौत के मामले में शक के घेरे में आ चुके सिया के पति आशीष खुशवाहा को होशियारपुर लाने के लिए पुलिस की टीमें दिल्ली, नोएडा और यूपी में छापेमारी कर रही हैं। दिवाली वाली रात कार में जलकर मरे शहर के नामी वकील भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता और उनकी सहायक सिया खुल्लर के मामले में आए दिन नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। भास्कर ने वीरवार को उस शख्स पं. शंभूनाथ से बातचीत की जोकि सिया और उसके पति आशीष और एडवोकेट भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता के बीच अहम कड़ी थे। इन्होंने अहम खुलासे किए कि सिया और आशीष के आपस में संबंध बेहद चिंताजनक थे और उनकी आपस में कई बार लड़ाई हो चुकी थी।

उन्होंने तीन बार आपसी राजीनामा भी करवाया था। यहां तक कि इनकी लड़ाई का मामला कई बार पुरहीरां चौकी में भी पहुंच चुका था। असल में सबसे पहले पं. शंभूनाथ का नाम सामने आया था। जब दिवाली के अगले दिन जली गाड़ी में दोनों की लाशें मिली थी। उसी दिन भास्कर ने आशीष से संपर्क किया था और उसने कहा था कि सिया के फोन पर पं. शंभूनाथ के बार फोन आ रहे थे तो इस संबंधी सच जानने के लिए पंडित से संपर्क किया गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी पहली मुलाकात 2009 में भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता के साथ एक केस के संबंध में हुई थी।
आग कैसे लगी, जांच में यह भी शामिल
पुलिस ने गाड़ी के कई नमूने फारेंसिक जांच के लिए चंडीगढ़ भेजे हैं। यहां तक कि गाड़ी की बैट्री भी जांच के लिए भेजी गई है। यह पता लगाने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि जब गाड़ी पेड़ से टकराई तो कहीं बैट्री से स्पार्क होने से तो आग नहीं लग गई। साथ ही गाड़ी के पेंट के नमूने भी जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं।

पता चला है कि आशीष की दिल्ली नंबर की स्कार्पियो गाड़ी 11.27 बजे नेशनल हाईवे के टोल प्लाजा लुधियाना से निकल कर गई है। इससे यह बात साफ है कि 10.30 बजे तक आशीष होशियारपुर में ही था। पुरहीरां चौकी इंचार्ज एएसआई सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया कि कुछ महीने पहले सिया पति आशीष की शिकायत देने आई थी, लेकिन शिकायत दर्ज नहीं करवाई। सिया और आशीष का थाने में कभी समझौता नहीं हुआ था।

आशीष फरार
होशियारपुर पुलिस नोएडा, दिल्ली और यूपी में आशीष को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार अभी तक पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं।

दिवाली के दिन पं. शंभू नाथ ने किया था सिया कोे 7 से 8 बार फोन
आशीष दिवाली का गिफ्ट लेकर घर आए थे, लेकिन वह घर पर नहीं थे। जाते हुए यह कह गए कि जब भी आए तो उन्हें फोन करें। बाद में तीन बजे के करीब फिर सिया का फोन आया कि वह उनसे मिलना चाहती है, लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया क्योंकि वह दिवाली की पूजा के कई प्रोग्रामों में व्यस्थ थे।

इसी बीच लगातार दो-तीन बार फोन किया और आखिर में उनका फोन 5 बजे के करीब आया। फोन उनकी पत्नी गीता ने उठाया तो उस समय भी वह पं. शंभूनाथ से मिलने की बात कर रहे थे। वह सवा 9 बजे के करीब घर पहुंचे तो उन्होंने सिया को 7-8 फोन किए, लेकिन फोन नहीं उठाया और कई बार काट दिया। बाद में मोबाइल बंद हो गया।

पति-पत्नी के आपसी झगड़े का मामला पुलिस तक भी पहुंच चुका था
पं. शंभूनाथ ने कहा कि इनकी आपस में कई बार लड़ाई हो चुकी थी। जहां तक कि एक बार सिया ने पुलिस चौकी पुरहीरां में शिकायत भी की थी। यह बात अक्तूबर महीने की है। बाद में भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता और उनकी (पं. शंभू) दखलंदाजी से राजीनामा करवाया गया। सिया को इस बात का डर था कि वह उसे छोड़कर चला जाएगा।

राजीनामे में आशीष ने माना था कि वह जल्द ही सिया के नाम 10 लाख की एफडी करवाएगा। उन्होंने इस बात का खुलासा किया कि सिया ने उन्हें बताया था कि वह उसको कोई खर्चा नहीं देता और उलटा घर पर रहकर मौज मस्ती करता। बाद में लड़ कर चला जाता था। यहां तक कि इन्होंने दिल्ली की किसी कोर्ट में तलाक का केस भी दायर किया हुआ था। करवाचौथ के दिनों में इनका फिर से राजीनामा करवाया था। राजीनामे के बाद सिया और आशीष डलहौजी घूमने गए, लेकिन वहां से आते ही यह फिर से आपसे में झगड़ने लगने।

उसके बाद आशीष एक बार उनसे मिलने का वादा कर सीधा नोएडा चला गया। जब आया तो कहने लगा कि उनका एक बार राजीनामा करवा दो तो फिर इनका दिवाली से पहले राजीनामा करवाया। आशीष ने यह बात मानी थी कि अब वह 20 लाख की एफडी करवाएगा और एक घर भी सिया को लेकर देगा। उसके बाद सिया उसे 20 लाख वापस कर देगी, लेकिन दोनों बार उसने एफडी नहीं करवाई।

पं. शंभूनाथ बोले-यह एक्सीडेंट नहीं है

पं. शंभूनाथ इस केस के तीन किरदारों के साथ करीबी से जुड़े हुए हैं। जब उनसे यह पूछा गया कि क्या आप को यह लग रहा है कि यह मामला एक्सीडेंट का है या फिर यह हत्या का है तो उन्होंने साफ तौर पर यह कहा कि यह मामला एक्सीडेंट का नहीं है।

भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता के बेटे ने कहा-पिता की हत्या के पीछे आशीष का हाथ

भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता के बेटे सुमनिंदर गुप्ता ने एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल को लिखित शिकायत दी है कि पिता और सिया उर्फ गितू खुल्लर की हत्या की गई है। हत्या सिया के पति आशीष ने की है। पुलिस इस मामले में हत्या का मामला दर्ज करे। उन्होंने कहा कि आखिर समय में आशीष ही पिता के सम्पर्क में था। शिकायत में यह भी बताया गया है कि भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता कचहरी से पूजा करने के बाद सीधा उनके घर विक्रम एन्कलेव एक्टिवा से पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने इस कांड की सीबीआई से जांच की मांग की है।

