नवविवाहिता से मारपीट:दहेज में बुलेट न लाने पर पत्नी से झगड़ा, मायके छोड़ आया राजीनामे के बाद घर लाकर तलवार से किया हमला, गंभीर

होशियारपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • मोहल्ला लालगढ़ में नवविवाहिता से मारपीट, पति समेत 4 पर पर्चा, आरोप
  • मायके वाले बोले-7 माह पहले हुई थी शादी, दहेज के लिए अक्सर करते हैं मारपीट

वॉर्ड नंबर 10 के मोहल्ला लालगढ़ (नजदीक रविदास नगर) में दहेज में बुलेट लाने के लिए पत्नी को तंग करने व उसे जान से मारने की नीयत से रविवार देर रात एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी को नंगी किरपान से बुरी तरह से पीटा। इससे पत्नी की एक बाजु और पेट के एक हिस्से पर गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने महिला को आरोपी पति से बचाया और इलाज के लिए होशियारपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।

यहां डॉक्टर्स ने उसकी नाजुक हालत को देखते हुए उसे इलाज के लिए होशियारपुर के सिविल अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया। यहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। घटना का पता चलते ही महिला के मायका पक्ष के लोग बड़ी संख्या में अस्पताल पहुंच गए। थाना सदर होशियारपुर के एएसआई चैंचल सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपी पति समेत ससुराल पक्ष के 4 लोगों पर पर्चा दर्ज किया है।

पीड़िता की जुबानी- मायके से लाते समय पति ने वाहन के आगे धकेल मारने की भी कोशिश की

कुलविंदर कौर ने बताया कि पति ने उसको बाइक से उतारकर किसी तेज रफ्तार वाहन के आगे धकेलने की कोशिश की, लेकिन रोड पर आवाजाही और लोग होने के कारण उसकी यह कोशिश नाकाम रही। वह उसको देर रात घर लेकर आया और घर आते ही उसको फिर से मारपीट और तंग परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया।उसने बताया कि जब उसने इसका विरोध किया और जानकारी के लिए अपने मायका परिवार को फोन पर सूचना देने लगी तो उसके पति ने उसको कमरे में नंगी किरपान से पीटना शुरू कर दिया।उसने अपने बचाव के लिए जब शोर मचाया तो आस पास के घरों के लोगों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसका बचाव किया। किरपान लगने से उसकी बाजू का एक गुट और पेट के एक हिस्से में गंभीर टक लग गया। इससे वह लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़ी। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया।

कुलविंदर झूठे आरोप लगा रही : सुसराल पक्ष

उधर, इस संबंध में जब पीड़ित महिला के पति आरोपी दिलवर से फोन पर संपर्क किया गया तो उसका फोन बंद आया। वहीं, उसके पिता सुंदर राम, माता आम्बो और जेठ हीरा राम ने कहा कि कुलविंदर कौर उन पर झूठे आरोप लगा रही है। उनके ऊपर लगाए जा रहे आरोपी निराधार हैं।

पीड़िता के परिवार ने पुलिस पर लगाया सुनवाई न करने का आरोप

पीड़ित लड़की के मायका परिवार से पिता कश्मीर चंद, भाई जसवीर राम व अन्य सदस्यों ने एसएसपी से मांग की है कि बेटी के पति दिलवर व बेटी की सास, ससुर और जेठ के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। उन्होंने थाना सदर की पुलिस पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि वह रात से पुलिस को इसकी लिखित शिकायत कर चुके हैं, लेकिन पुलिस उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं कर रही, जबकि लड़की कि एमएलआर कटी जा चुकी है और पुलिस थाने में अस्पताल द्वारा सूचना भी भेजी गई है। बावजूद कोई पुलिस अधिकारी लड़की का बयान लेने नहीं पहुंचा।

