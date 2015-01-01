पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बोर्डिंग स्कूल:स्वच्छता सर्वे में जिले में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा एसएवी जैन डे बोर्डिंग स्कूल

होशियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूखा कूड़ा फेंकने के लिए स्कूल में 3 कंपोस्ट पिट करवाए तैयार

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत हुए जिले के स्कूलों में सफाई व्यवस्था सर्वे में एसएवी जैन डे बोर्डिंग स्कूल ऊना रोड दूसरे स्थान पर रहा। इसके चलते स्कूल कमेटी के प्रधान जीवन जैन, सेक्रेटरी कुशल जैन व कैशियर प्रदीप जैन ने स्कूल स्टाफ को बधाई दी तथा भविष्य में भी स्कूल में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने के आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर प्रधान जीवन जैन ने स्कूल में सूखा कूड़ा फेंकने के लिए सरकारी

आदेशों का पालना करते हुए तीन कंपोस्ट पिट बनवाए और सफाई कर्मचारियों को उनके प्रयोग संबंधी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने शिक्षकों को कहा कि वे अपने घरों में कंपोस्ट पिट बनाए। पिट में सूखी घास व पत्ते, कुछ दिनों के बाद इससे एक बेहतर खाद मिलेगी, जो स्कूलों में खड़े पौधों में डाली जा सकती है। इससे पौधों का भी पोषण होगा और स्वच्छता भी रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें