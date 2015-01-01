पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉर्ट सर्किट:बस्सी ख्वाजू बाजार में रेडीमेड कपड़े की दुकान में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, सामान जलकर राख

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार रात की घटना, शटर में करंट आने पर काटा कनेक्शन, 7 लाख के नुकसान का अनुमान

बस्सी ख्वाजू के बाजार स्थित एक कपड़े की दुकान में सोमवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे शाॅर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने से लाखों रुपए की कीमत का कपड़ा जलकर राख हो गया। कपड़े की दुकान के मालिक दविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार रात करीब 8 बजे वह दुकान बंद कर भगत सिंह नगर स्थित अपने घर चले गए। आधी रात को उनकी दुकान के पड़ोसी ने फोन किया कि उनकी दुकान में आग लगी है। इस पर वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो उस समय लोग और दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारी आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। जब शटर खोने की कोशिश की गई तो उसमें करंट था, जिसके चलते पहले उसके आसपास के बिजली के कनेक्शन काटे गए।

जब शटर खोला गया तो सब कुछ जलकर राख हो चुका था। उन्होंने बताया कि इस घटना से दुकान में लगे एसी, छत समेत सारा कीमती रेडीमेड कपड़ा जलकर राख हो गया। इससे करीब उनको 7 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो गया है। समय रहते फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने आग पर काबू पा लिया अन्यथा साथ लगती दुकानें भी आग की चपेट में आ सकती थीं। इस दौरान पुलिस मुलाजिम भी मौके पर मौजूद रहे।

