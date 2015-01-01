पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:40 दिन से किसान धरने पर केंद्र के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

टांडा उड़मुड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के तहत दोआबा किसान कमेटी की ओर से चौलांग टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहा धरना प्रदर्शन शुक्रवार को 40वें दिन भी जारी रहा। मौजूद किसानों ने मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए कृषि कानूनों का विरोध किया। प्रधान जंगवीर सिंह चौहान, बलवीर बाजवा व अमरजीत सिंह संधू ने कहा कि कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ शुरू लड़ाई में अब देशभर के किसानों के साथ अब उनके परिवार भी कूद चुके हैं। आज के रोष धरने के दौरान लंगर की सेवा गांव बूढीपिंड की संगत ने निभाई। इस मौके पर अवतार सिंह चीमा, सतपाल सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह, राजपाल सिंह मांगट, बलविंदर सिंह, बब्बू चाहला, पंमी दिवेदी, कुलवीर सिंह, गोपी, कुलजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें