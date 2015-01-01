पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:कृषि कानून रद्द करने के लिए नारेबाजी आज मिनी सचिवालय का घेराव करेंगे

टांडा उड़मुड़2 दिन पहले
चौलांग टोल प्लाजा पर दोआबा किसान कमेटी की ओर से कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में लगाए गए धरने के 70वें दिन रविवार को अलग-अलग गांवों से आए किसानों ने इन केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। जत्थेबंदी के प्रधान जंगवीर सिंह चौहान के दिशा निर्देश पर सतपाल सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह व बलबीर सिंह की अगुवाई में सैकड़ों किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों को किसान विरोधी बताते हुए इनको रद्द करने की आवाज बुलंद की।

जरनैल सिंह, मलकीत सिंह व अमरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली की सरहदों पर लगाए गए किसान जत्थेबंदियो के मोर्चे को और मजबूत करने के साथ अब देश में संघर्ष को और तेज किया जाएगा। उन्होंने इलाके के किसानों को 14 दिसंबर के होशियारपुर मिनी सचिवालय का घेराव करने के प्रोग्राम के लिए लामबंद भी किया। इस मौके गुरमिंदर सिंह, अवतार कौर, जगीर कौर, जसवीर कौर, दर्शन सिंह, हरभजन सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, नरिंदर सिंह, रतन सिंह, निरंजन सिंह, सकतर सिंह, हरदीप सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह, महिंदर सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, अवतार सिंह, सुखराज सिंह, अमरीक खख, मघर सिंह व अन्य किसान उपस्थित रहे।

