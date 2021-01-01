पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजगारमुखी कोर्स:अब तक 4,057 महिलाएं ले चुकीं रोजगारमुखी कोर्स का प्रशिक्षण, 2,382 ने शुरू किया अपना रोजागार

होशियारपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बना रहा है रूरल सेल्फ इंप्लायमेंट ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट

जिले में लड़कियों व महिलाओं के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से किए गए प्रयासों के चलते आज हजारों महिलाएं आत्म विश्वास से लबरेज अपने पैरों पर खड़ी हो चुकी हैं। इसी कड़ी में पीएनबी रूरल सेल्फ इंप्लायमेंट ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट (आरएसईटीआई) ने अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। डिप्टी कमिश्नर अपनीत रियात ने बताया कि आरएसईटीआई से 1 जनवरी 2013 से लेकर अब तक 4057 महिलाओं को

विभिन्न रोजगारमुखी कोर्स की ट्रेनिंग दिलावाई जा चुकी है। इनमें से 2382 महिलाएं अपने पैरों पर खड़ी हो चुकी हैं। डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने बताया कि 1 अप्रैल 2020 से लेकर अब तक कुल 181 महिलाओं को अलग-अलग कोर्स की ट्रेनिंग दी गई है जिनमें से 64 में अपना स्वरोजगार शुरू कर लिया है। डीसी ने बताया कि इस इंस्टीट्यूट में सामान्य उद्यमिता विकास कार्यक्रम (ईडीपी) प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है जहां प्रशिक्षु को विभिन्न

व्यावसायिक तकनीकें सिखाई जाती हैं। डायरेक्टर आरएसईटीआई केजी शर्मा ने बताया कि संस्थान की ओर से महिलाओं के लिए ब्यूटी पार्लर मैनेजमेंट, टेलरिंग, कंप्यूटराइज्ड अकाउंटिंग, ड्रेस डिजाइनिंग, डेयरी फार्मिंग एंड वर्मी कंपोस्ट मेकिंग, पापड़, पिकल एंड मसाला पाउडर मेकिंग आदि प्रमुख कोर्स करवाए जाते हैं।

