रोजगार मेला:दिव्यांगों के लिए कल लगेगा विशेष रोजगार मेला, 40 औद्योगिक इकाईयां 197 पदों पर मौके पर करेंगी भर्ती

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 8वीं, 10वीं, 12वीं, कंप्यूटर शिक्षा प्राप्त के अलावा बी व एम-फार्मेसी वाले युवाओं को मौका

डिप्टी कमिश्नर अपनीत रियात ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार के घर-घर रोजगार व कारोबार मिशन के अंतर्गत जिला रोजगार सृजन, कौशल विकास व प्रशिक्षण ब्यूरो की ओर से दिव्यांगजन के लिए 17 दिसंबर को ब्यूरो में एक विशेष रोजगार मेला लगाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस रोजगार मेले में जिले की 40 औद्योगिक इकाइयों की ओर से 197 पदों के लिए दिव्यांगजन प्रार्थियों की मौके पर इंटरव्यू के बाद भर्ती की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस रोजगार मेले में कम से कम पढ़े लिखे होने से लेकर आठवीं, दसवीं, बारहवीं, कंप्यूटर की जानकारी रखने के अलावा बी-फार्मेसी, एम- फार्मेसी तक पढ़े लिखे दिव्यांगजन भाग ले सकते हैं।

डीसी ने बताया कि उक्त योग्यता वाले आर्थोपैडिक, गूंगे व बहरे दिव्यांगजन बतौर हेल्पर, सफाई सेवक, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, पैकर्स, टैली काॅलर, केमिस्ट सुपरवाइजर आदि के पद के इंटरव्यू के लिए भाग ले सकते हैं। डिप्टी कमिश्नर अपनीत रियात ने बताया कि इसके अलावा कंप्यूटर की जानकारी रखने वाले वे दिव्यांगजन जो अपने गांव में ही अपना ग्राम सुविधा सेंटर(सीएससी) खोलना चाहते हैं, वे इस रोजगार मेले में भाग लेकर इंटरव्यू देने के बाद अपना ग्राम सुविधा सेंटर खोल सकते हैं।

जिला रोजगार सृजन, कौशल विकास व प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी कर्म सिंह ने बताया कि इस रोजगार मेले का आयोजन सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक जिला ब्यूरो आफ रोजगार सृजन, हुनर विकास व प्रशिक्षण कार्यालय सरकारी आईटीआई. कांप्लेक्स, जालंधर रोड में होगा। डीसी ने दिव्यांगों से इस सुविधा का लाभ लेने की अपील की है।

