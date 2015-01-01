पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

337 मुलाजिमों के तबादले:एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने 337 पुलिस मुलाजिमों के तबादले किए

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता की तरफ से जारी निर्देशों के अंतर्गत पंजाब पुलिस की बदली और तैनाती नीति को जिले में लागू करते हुए एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने 337 पुलिस मुलाजिमों के तबादले किए। एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने बताया कि एक पुलिस थाने में 3 साल से अधिक समय से तैनात पुलिस मुलाजिमों को भी इन बदलियों दौरान नई जगह पर लगाया गया है। स्थानीय पुलिस लाईन में एसपी और डीएसपी की मौजूदगी में इन पुलिस मुलाजिमों को संबोधित करते हुए ताकीद की कि होशियारपुर में जुर्म की रोकथाम के लिए पूरी शिद्दत और तनदेही के साथ अपनी-अपनी ड्यूटी निभाई जाए।

उन्होंने पुलिस मुलाजिमों को न्योता दिया कि कम्युनिटी पुलिसिंग के द्वारा पुलिस-पब्लिक संबंधों को और मज़बूत करते हुए आम लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति भरोसे को ओर बेहतर किया जाये। जिले के पुलिस थानों में संख्या बढ़ाने के मद्देनज़र अब तक 446 पुलिस मुलाजिमों को ग़ैर-ज़रूरी ड्यूटियों से फ़ारिग करके पुलिस स्टेशनों में तैनात किया गया है ताकि लोगों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए थानों की कारगुज़ारी को और निखारा जा सके। एसएसपी. नवजोत सिंह माहल की तरफ से होशियारपुर में प्रभार संभालने के बाद अब तक 783 बदलियां और तैनातियां की जा चुकीं हैं। इस मौके पर एसपी. (जांच) रविन्द्रपाल सिंह संधू, एसपी. (एच) रमिन्दर सिंह मौजूद थे।

