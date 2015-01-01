पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरलॉकिंग:रूपनगर में 12 लाख से बनने वाली इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलों वाली गली का काम शुरू करवाया

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
उद्योग मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने स्थानीय वार्ड नंबर 21 के मोहल्ला रूपनगर में इंटरलॉकिंग टाइलों के साथ बनने वाली गलियों के काम की शुरुआत करवाई। मंत्री अरोड़ा ने कहा कि 12 लाख रुपए की लागत वाला यह प्रोजेक्ट जल्द से जल्द मुकम्मल करवाया जाएगा, जिससे इलाका निवासियों को दिक्कत पेश न आए। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह के नेतृत्व में पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से शुरू किया शहरी

वातावरण सुधार प्रोग्राम शहरी क्षेत्रों की छवि संवारने में बहुत कारगर और कामयाब साबित हो रहा है जिसके अंतर्गत प्राथमिक सहूलियतों को यकीनी बनाने के साथ-साथ इन क्षेत्रों में बुनियादी ढांचे को भी मजबूती प्रदान की जा रही है। इस मौके पर दूसरों के अलावा सेवा सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, सुखविन्दर राजू, जोगा सिंह, तारा चंद, अशोक शुक्ला, सरवन कुमार, नरिन्दर कुमार, गीता रानी, कमलजीत कौर, संयोगता, हरप्रीत सिंह, दलविन्दर कौर, संजीव शर्मा, हरभजन पुरी, राजीव डडवाल आदि मौजूद रहे।

