प्रदर्शन:संस्कार की लकड़ी के दाम बढ़ाने पर संघर्ष कमेटी मुखर, कल निगम दफ्तर में करेगी प्रदर्शन

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
संघर्ष कमेटी और लोकल बॉडी भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष कर्मवीर बाली की अध्यक्षता में जालंधर रोड पर पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों के से मीटिंग की गई। इसमें 11 नवंबर को नगर निगम दफ्तर के आगे धरना देने पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। कर्मवीर बाली ने कहा कि श्मशानघाट पर संस्कार के लिए दी जाने वाली लकड़ी के दाम में नगर निगम ने पंजाब सरकार के आदेशानुसार बढ़ौतरी कर इसका रेट 750 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 1070 रुपए कर दिया है, उसे वापस लेने के लिए यह धरना दिया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में 24 सितंबर को एक मांगपत्र मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा गया था, लेकिन आज तक उसका जवाब नहीं आया। जब तक बढ़ाई गई लकड़ी के दाम वापस नहीं लिए जाते तब तक धार्मिक, सामाजिक संगठनों से सहयोग लेकर आंदोलन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 11 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 1 बजे तक निगम कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना दिया जाएगा और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एडीसी को यादपत्र भेजा जाएगा। इस अवसर कृपाल सिंह, अमित सैनी, राजिन्द्र सिंह, अजीत सिंह, बलविन्द्र कुमार, निर्मल सिंह, गुड्डू सिंह, विद्या भूषण, विपन कुमार, सुरजीत सैनी, निर्मल सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

