हादसा:ड्राइवर को झपकी आने से बेकाबू हुई बस, स्कूटी सवार पिता-पुत्र को हिट करने के बाद 800 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गई, दोनों की मौत

टांडा उड़मुड़3 घंटे पहले
हादसे में मारे युवक का भाई विलाफ करते हुए।
  • हरसी पिंड मोड़ पर भीषण हादसा, दिल्ली से जम्मू जा रही थी टूरिस्ट बस, प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने बताया

शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 6 बजे जालंधर-पठानकोट नेशनल हाईवे पर दारापुर बाइपास के नजदीक हरसी पिंड मोड़ पर एक तेज रफ्तार टूरिस्ट बस की चपेट में आने से स्कूटी सवार बाप-बेटे की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि बस में सवार 4 सवारियां गंभीर जख्मी हो गईं। उन्हें मौके पर पहुंची सरबत का भला सेवा सोसायटी मूनकां की एंबुलेस से सरकारी अस्पताल टांडा में भर्ती करवाया गया है। बेकाबू बस डिवाइडर से टकराकर सड़क के बीच पलट गई। मृतक बाप-बेटे की पहचान कश्मीर लाल पुत्र तेजू राम व विपन कुमार निवासी बोदल कोटली हाल निवासी संत नगर दारापुर टांडा के रूप में हुई है।

जख्मियों में बाल क्रिशन, राकेश कुमार, सुभाष चंदर और साक्षी सभी निवासी जम्मू-कश्मीर के हैं। जानकारी अनुसार कूल-कूल इंडिया ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी की डबल डेकर बस नं. एचआर-38-वाई-9760 वीरवार रात करीब 10.30 बजे दिल्ली से जम्मू जाने के लिए रवाना हुई थी।

मोटरसाइकिल से जा रहे प्रत्यक्षदर्शी गुरमीत सिंह निवासी कंधाला शेखां ने बताया कि उक्त बस जब शुक्रवार सुबह 6 बजे के करीब दारापुर बाइपास के नजदीक हरसी पिंड मोड़ पर पहुंची तो तेज रफ्तार होने व ड्राइवर को नींद की झपकी लगने के कारण बस बेकाबू हो गई और स्कूटी पीबी-07-बीई-3926 पर सवार बाप-बेटे जो कि अपने घर से दुकान पर गांव आलमपुर जा रहे थे, उन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

हादसे के बाद बस करीब 800 मीटर तक स्कूटी सवार बाप-बेटे को घसीटते हुए ले गई, जिस कारण बाप-बेटे की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बेकाबू बस का पिछला टायर फट गया, जिसके बाद बस सड़क के बीच पलट गई। बस का ड्राइवर मौके से बस को छोड़कर फरार हो गया। मौके पर इकठ्ठा हुए लोगों ने बड़ी मुशकिल के साथ बस का इंजन बंद किया और बस में सवार लोगों को बाहर निकाला। सरकारी अस्पताल टांडा के डॉक्टर्स ने जख्मियों की गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए उन्हें होशियारपुर रेफर कर दिया गया।

अखबार सप्लाई का काम करता था हादसे में मारा युवक, 9 दिसंबर को थी शादी

मृतक विपन कुमार अपने पिता कश्मीर लाल के साथ हर रोज सुबह 6 बजे आलमपुर काम के लिए जाता था। वह लोगों के घरों में अखबारें पहुंचाने का काम करता था और उसके बाद अपने पिता के साथ ही आलमपुर में साइकिल रिपेयर की दुकान पर काम करता था। मृतक विपन कुमार की 9 दिसंबर को शादी होनी थी।हादसे की सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी टांडा बिक्रम सिंह पुलिस पार्टी समेत मौके पर पहुंचे और मृतक बाप-बेटे की लाश को कब्जे में लेने के बाद सड़क के बीच पलटी बस को सीधी कर सड़क से साइड पर करवाया।

