  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  Hoshiarpur
  The Family Members Of Inderjeet's Body Were Held In Naloyan Chowk, Protesting 4 Hours, There Was A Blockade, Demand To File A Case Of Murder On The Encounter Team

जंडियाला एनकाउंटर मामल:इंदरजीत का शव नलोइयां चौक में रख परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन, 4 घंटे चक्का जाम, एनकाउंटर टीम पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज करने की मांग

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
7 दिसंबर को शाम साढ़े करीब 6 बजे अमृतसर के जंडियाला में पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए मोहल्ला सलवाड़ा के इंदरजीत (40) के परिजनों और मोहल्लावासियों ने शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे शव को नालोइयां चौक में रखकर प्रदर्शन कर 4 घंटे चक्का जाम कर दिया। प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने पंजाब सरकार और पंजाब पुलिस मुर्दाबाद की तख्तियां हाथ में लेकर जमकर नारेबाजी की।

परिजनों ने पुलिस पर फेक एनकाउंटर का आरोप लगाया और मांग की कि जिस टीम ने यह एनकाउंटर किया है, उन पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज हो। साथ ही मृतक के दोनों बेटों को 50-50 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा और मृतक की पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाए। मौके पर डीएसपी जगदीश अत्री की अगुवाई में थाना सदर, थाना मॉडल टाउन, थाना सिटी समेत सीआईए स्टाफ के इंचार्ज मौजूद रहे।

उन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों को मनाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन नाकाम रहे। दोपहर बाद करीब साढ़े 3 बजे मौके पर एडीसी अमित पंचाल पहुंचे, जिन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि वह इस मामले को लेकर प्रशासन और सरकार के सामने उनकी मांग रखेंगे। इस पर जो भी निर्णय होगा वह शनिवार 3 बजे तक उनको बता दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारियों ने धरना खत्म किया। मृतक के परिजनों ने कहा कि वह तब तक इंदरजीत के शव का संस्कार नहीं करेंगे जब तक उनको इंसाफ नहीं मिल जाता।

पुलिस ने इंदरजीत पर दर्ज किया है विभिन्न धाराओं में केस

जंडियाला पुलिस के अनुसार 7 दिसंबर को अंबाला के पास से एक डॉक्टर की फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी को शाम करीब 4.45 बजे इंदरजीत छीनकर पंजाब की तरफ भागा। सूचना के बाद उसी शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे के करीब जंडियाला के पास मानांवाला बैरियर पर सीआईए स्टाफ अमृतसर की टीम ने नाकाबंदी कर उसे रुकने का इशारा किया, लेकिन जब वह नहीं रुका और गाड़ी बैरिकेड्स और पुलिस की टीम की तरफ चढ़ाने की काेशिश की। इस पर उन्हाेंने गाड़ी के टायर पर गोलियां चलाईं। इस दौरान इंदरजीत जख्मी हो गया। उसे पुलिस अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे कि उसकी मौत हो गई। इंदरजीत के शरीर में गोलियां लगी हुईं थीं, जो पुलिस की कहानी पर सवाल खड़ा करती हैं। इस मामले की जांच जंडियाला के एसडीएम विकास हीरा को सौंपी गई है।

बच्चों संग पत्नी ने किया प्रदर्शन

इंदरजीत के शव के पास उसकी मां हरभजन कौर और उसकी पत्नी सीमा अपने दोनों बेटों के साथ पंजाब सरकार और पंजाब पुलिस के खिलाफ तख्तियां लेकर रोष व्यक्त किया। इस दौरान इस दौरान मृतक के भाई मनजिंदर समेत, पूर्व मंत्री तीक्ष्ण सूद, शिव सूदव मोहल्लावासी मौजूद रहे।

