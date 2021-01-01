पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव-2021:पक्ष का दावा वार्ड में सब काम हुए, विपक्ष-मंत्री ने करवाए काम

शिव कुमार बावा|होशियारपुर8 घंटे पहले
शहर का वार्ड नंबर 4 जनरल है, जो सभी 50 वार्डों में अपनी अलग पहचान रख्ता है। फरवरी 2015 में यहां से भाजपा की नीति तलवाड़ ने तिकोने मुकाबले में कांग्रेस की सीमा सोनी को 1019 वोट से हराया था। उस समय उक्त वार्ड में 3100 वोटर थे। वार्ड में मोहल्ला नारायण नगर, आकाश नगर, सूरज नगर, शिव शक्ति नगर, गौतम नगर, न्यू गौतम नगर, सिविल लाइन चर्च रोड, बीरबल नगर 8 मोहल्ले हैं। नीति तलवाड़ ने पार्षद

रहते 5 साल में खूब काम करवाए। 3 किमी के आधा दर्जन के करीब लिंक सड़कें सुंदर और पक्की है। हालांकि विपक्ष का कहना है कि विकास नहीं हुआ है। वासी वार्ड में ब्राह्मण, सैनी, ठाकुर, एससी, बीसी और जट्ट बिरादरी के लोगों की बहुलता है। कांग्रेस ने इस बार अशोक मेहरा को टिकट दिया है जबकि भाजपा की तरफ से नीति तलवाड़ संभावित कैंडिडेट है। आप ने अजय शर्मा को अपना कैंडिडेट बनाया है।

वार्ड में लाइब्रेरी, कम्यूनिटी हाल व भंगी चो में पार्क बड़ी उपलब्धि, पीने के पानी की समस्या मुद्दा

वार्ड में 4 करोड़ रुपए से विकास कार्य करवाया : नीति तलवाड़- नीति तलवाड़ ने बताया कि उन्होंने पांच साल में वार्ड के सभी मोहल्लों के विकास पर करीब 4 करोड़ के करीब पैसा खर्च किया है।। 5 साल में गौतम नगर मोहल्ले में कूड़े का डंप की जगह सुंदर पार्क का निर्माण करवाया। नारायण नगर में भंगी चो के बीच बिना सरकार सहयोग लोगों की मदद से 2 किलोमीटर इलाके को कवर कर बच्चों के लिए पार्क का निर्माण करवाया जिसमें इस समय 500 के करीब अलग अलग किस्मों के पेड़ लगाए हैं। इसके अलावा नारायण नगर में ही एक लाइब्रेरी बनवाई गई है । वार्ड में उन्होंने 9 ट्रांसफार्मर लगवाए व 7 नई सड़कों का निर्माण करवाया। गौतम नगर मोहल्ले में शाम पर्षद मुखर्जी के नाम पर 26 लाख का कम्यूनिटी हाल बनाया। नारायण नगर में 22 लाख से एक ट्यूबवेल लगाया जा रहा है।

विकास का जितना दावा किया जा रहा, उतना नहीं : अशोक
वार्ड नंबर 4 से इस बार कांग्रेस की टिकट अशोक मेहरा को दी गई है, जो पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। मेहरा ने बताया कि पूर्व कौंसलर नीति तलवाड़ वार्ड के जिन मोहल्लों में विकास करवाने का दावा कर रही हैं, उतना विकास अभी हुआ नहीं है। वार्ड के मोहल्लों में पीने वाले पानी कि बड़ी दिक्क्तें हंै। पानी घरों तक पहुंच ही नहीं पा रहा। इसके अलावा वार्ड के मोहल्लों की कुछ गलियाें-नालियोंं का काम पूरा नहीं हो सका।

उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड का विकास करवाने में मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा का बड़ा रोल है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि नीति तलवाड़ ने वार्ड का विकास सिर्फ मीडिया में ही करवाया जबकि जमीनी हकीकत कुछ और है। सैलरी का पैसा विकास पर खर्चने के दावे बेबुनियाद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उनकी जीत होती है तो वह विकास के काम पहल के आधार पर करवाएंगे।

