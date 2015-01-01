पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:अकाली दल का जिला प्रधान बनने पर सरपंचों ने किया लाली बाजवा का सम्मान

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
जतेंदर सिंह लाली बाजवा को पार्टी हाईकमान द्वारा एक बार फिर से अकाली दल का जिला प्रधान बनाए जाने से शहरी और देहाती क्षेत्र में पार्टी वर्कर्स का मनोबल बढ़ेगा और आने वाले समय में पार्टी मजबूती के साथ आगे बढ़ेगी। यह बात जिले से संबंधित अलग-अलग गांवों के सरपंचों की और से लाली बाजवा को सम्मानित करने के समय कही। गांव सज्जनां के सरपंच परविंदर सिंह, गांव अखलासपुर के सरपंच हरदीप सिंह दीपा

और गांव ढड्डे फतेह सिंह के सरपंच इकबाल सिंह रीहल इस समय विशेष तौर पर मौजूद रहे। सरपंच हरदीप सिंह दीपा और इकबाल सिंह रीहल ने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में जिला प्रधान लाली बाजवा की तरफ से मिले निर्देशों के मुताबिक शहर के अलग-अलग वार्डों में अकाली दल की टीमें जाएंगी और लोगों को पार्टी की नीतियों से अवगत करवाएगी। लाली बाजवा ने सभी सरपंचों का धन्यवाद किया। इस दौरान सुखजिंदर सिंह औजला, अजमेर सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

