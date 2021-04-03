पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:आवारागर्दी कर रहे युवक को महिलाओं ने पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा, पुलिस को सौंपा

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सूचना के 2 घंटे बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस, लोगों ने की नारेबाजी

वीरवार को मोहल्ला नीलकंठ में आवारा घूम रहे व महिलाओं पर कमेंट कर रहे 2 युवकों में से एक युवक को मोहल्ले की महिलाओं ने पकड़कर उसकी छित्तर परेड कर दी जबकि दूसरा युवक भागने में कामयाब हो गया। मोहल्लावासी नरेश, लाल हुसैन, सुरमु पहलवान, प्रवीन कुमारी, सोनिया, राज, निर्मला, हरमेश कुमारी, गीता, सुनीता, पंकज, बाबा रफीक, गोपाल कुमार आदि ने बताया कि उनके मोहल्ले की कुछ महिलाएं मोहल्ले के पास खड़ी थीं। इस दौरान 2 युवक मोटरसाइकिल पर आए और कमेंट करते हुए बहसबाजी करने लगे।

बात हाथापाई पर उतर आई जिसके चलते महिलाओं ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए दोनों युवकों को पकड़ लिया, लेकिन एक युवक भागने में कामयाब हो गया। दूसरे युवक को महिलाओं ने पकड़कर पेड़ से बांधकर उसकी छित्तर परेड कर दी। उन्होंने पुलिस हेल्पलाइन पर फोन किया, लेकिन थाना मॉडल टाउन की पुलिस 2 घंटा देरी से पहुंची। यही नहीं मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस कर्मियों ने उलटा मोहल्लावासियों को ही धमकाना शुरू कर दिया कि इसे बांधकर क्यों रखा है। इस दौरान मोहल्लानिवासीयो ने थाना मॉडल टाउन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

हमने किसी को नहीं धमकाया : एसआई
एसआई चतविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने किसी को नहीं धमकाया। आरोपी युवक और उसके मोटरसाइकिल को कब्जे में ले लिया है। उसके साथी की भी पहचान हो गई है, उसे जल्दी पकड़ लिया जाएगा। देरी से पहुचने के बारे में उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव की वजह से देरी हुई थी। उक्त युवक का मेडिकल करवाया जाएगा। युवक नशे की हालत में लग रहा था और जब उसे लेकर आए थे तब भी वह भागने लगा।

आरोपी की मां बोली-इसनूं मार देओ, इसने बहुत तंग कीता सानूं
थाने में पहुंची युवक की मां ने उसकी छित्तर परेड कर डाली। उसकी मां बोल रही थी कि इसने जीना मुश्किल किया हुआ है, इसको नशा छुड़ाऊ केंद्र में भर्ती करवाया था। लेकिन वहां से भी भाग आया था । युवक की मां पुलिस को बार बार कह रही थी कि इसनुं मार देओ, इसने सानूं बहुत तंग कीता होया है, साडे तों नहीं कचहरीया दे गेड़े मार हुंदे।

