कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:आज 50 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में दिल्ली रवाना होंगे किसान

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 दिन का राशन पानी साथ लेकर जाएंगे

किसानी बचाओ संघर्ष के चलते जिला होशियारपुर से अलग-अलग किसान जत्थेबंदियों की अगुवाई में 50 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां 25 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे चंडीगढ़ बाइपास से रवाना होंगी और आगे जाकर काफिला बढ़ता जाएगा। यह जानकारी आजाद किसान संघर्ष कमेटी दोआबा के प्रधान हरपाल सिंह संघा ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान नेता तैयारियां करने में जुटे हुए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि किसान 10 दिन का राशन साथ लेकर जा रहे हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर पीछे रह गए किसान राशन की सप्लाई धरना स्थल तक पहुंचाएंगे। जिन ट्रालियों में सवार होकर होशियारपुर के किसान दिल्ली जाने के लिए निकलेंगे, उनमें किसानों के आराम करने के लिए 10 से लेकर 12 गद्दे बिछाए गए हैं, जिन पर रात को सो सकेंगे।

इसके अलावा ट्राली को वाटर प्रूफ तिरपाल लगाए गए हैं। ट्राली के अंदर लाइटस समेत मोबाइल चार्ज करने के लिए चार्जिंग पवांइट लगाए गए हैं। हरपाल संघा ने बताया कि एक ट्राली पर उतने ही किसान जाएंगे जितने लोगों के सोने का प्रबंध उस ट्राली में आसानी से हो सके।

दिल्ली जा रही आलू की सप्लाई रोकेंगे नहीं, सूबे में कुछ आने नहीं देंगे
हरपाल संघा, गुरनाम सिंह सिंगड़ीवाल, गुरदीप सिंह खुनखुन, ओम सिंह सटियाना ने बताया कि दोआबा और माझा के किसान शंभू बॉर्डर के रास्ते दिल्ले के लिए निकलेंगे। अगर हमे शंभू पर रोका गया तो वहीं पक्का धरना लगेगा और इस बार रोड आवाजाई बंद कर दी जाएगी।

संघा ने बताया कि इस समय पंजाब के किसानों की आलू और मटर की फसल दिल्ली जा रही है, जिसे रोका नहीं जाएगा और शंभू से इन्हेंे निकलने दिया जाएगा, इसी तरह अबोहर के किन्नु को अबोहर से बाहर जाने का रास्ता दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके अलावा जिले के अलग-अलग टोल प्लाजों पर भी किसानों के धरने लगातार जारी रहेंगे।

