धरना:कल रोष मार्च से पहले रोशन ग्राउंड में की जाएगी रोष रैली : गुरमेश सिंह

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • होशियारपुर में जियो के दो दफ्तरों के आगे धरना 32वें दिन भी जारी रहा

किसान जत्थेबंदियों के देशव्यापी आंदोलन के तहत होशियारपुर में जियो के दो दफ्तरों को बंद करवा उनके आगे 32वें दिन भी धरना जारी रही। धरने में किसान नेताओं ने किसानों, मुलाजिमों, दुकानदारों, छोटे कारोबारियों, आढ़तियों और लोगों को अपील की कि वे 14 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे होशियारपुर की रोशन ग्राउंड में पहुंचे। वहां से विशाल जनतक मार्च करके डिप्टी कमिश्नर के दफ्तर के आगे धरना दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। किसान नेताओं ने केंद्र सरकार से अपील की कि वह किसानों का सब्र न देखे और अपना अड़ियल रवैया छोड़कर तीन नए कृषि कानूनों, बिजली संशोधन बिल 2020

और पराली जलाने पर एक करोड़ जुर्माने का बिल रद्द करें। धरने के दौरान साथी गुरमेश सिंह, मास्टर हरकमल सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, राम लुभाया, नवजोत चगर, धनपत बस्सी दौलत खां, बलवीर सैनी, गुरनाम सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह कोटला नोध सिंह, मलकीत सिंह, बलराज सिंह बैंस, गुरशरण सिंह,जगदीश चोहका, गंगा प्रसाद, राकेश कुमार बबली, बिमला देवी, सुरिंदर कौर, राजिंदर कौर और भूपिंदर सिंह गिल ने भी मोदी सरकार की किसान-मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ जमकर भड़ास निकाली।

