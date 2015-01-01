पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को जयंती पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

होशियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिला कांग्रेसी कमेटी की तरफ से जिला प्रधान डा. कुलदीप नंदा की अगुवाई में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धा के पुष्प अर्पित किए गए। इस मौके पर डा. कुलदीप नंदा ने स्व. गांधी को श्रद्धा के पुष्प भेंट करते हुए कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी को आयरन लेडी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है तथा उन्होंने अपना सारा जीवन देश सेवा और तरक्की को समर्पित किया। उन्होंने देश के विकास को नई गति प्रदान की थी तथा आजादी के बाद उनके द्वारा देश को पैरों पर खड़ा करने तथा देश वासियों को खुशहाल रखने की नीतियों पर जो कार्य हुआ उन्हीं पर चलते हुए आज हमारा देश खुशहाली की सीढ़ियां चढ़ रहा है। डा. नंदा ने कार्यकर्ताओं को कहा कि हमारा सौभाग्य है कि हम कांग्रेस पार्टी के सिपाही हैं और स्व. इंदिरा गांधी के दिखाए मार्ग पर चलते हुए समाज एवं देश सेवा के पथ पर अग्रसर हैं।

इस मौके पर नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट राकेश मरवाहा, बीसी आयोग पंजाब के चेयरमैन सरवन सिंह, पंजाब इंडस्ट्री विकास कारपोरेशन के उपचेयरमैन ब्रह्मशंकर जिम्पा, उपाध्यक्ष हरीश आनंद, सुमेश सोनी, अशोक मेहरा, कमलजीत कटारिया, कृष्णा सैनी, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष तरनजीत कौर सेठी, स्वर्णजीत कौर, सरोज बाला, अरुणा भट्टी, दीप भट्टी, मुकेश डावर, एडवोकेट लवकेश ओहरी, कमल भट्टी, विनोद राय, प्यारा लाल सैनी, अवतार सिंह तारी, अशोक शर्मा, बलविंदर कौर, कमलेश कौर, नीलम रानी, सीमा, कुलविंदर सिंह हुंदल मौजूद थे।

