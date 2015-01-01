पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से दो और बुजुर्गों की मौत, 24 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए, 181 अब भी एक्टिव

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
गांव डालोवाल में लोगों के सैंपल लेते सेहत विभाग के कर्मी।
  • माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित गांव डालोवाल के लोगों के दूसरी बार टेस्ट के लिए लगाया कैंप

होशियारपुर जिले में कोरोना से दो और लोगों की मौत हो गई। शनिवार को चक्क तलवंडी निवासी 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत घर में और जगतपुरा होशियारपुर की 70 वर्षीय महिला की मौत सिविल अस्पताल होशियारपुर में ही हुई है। वहीं, शनिवार को 24 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। कोरोना जांच के लिए 1462 नए सैंपल लिए और 1430 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई।

जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 7325 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में कोविड-19 की जांच के लिए कुल 212474 सैंपल लिए जा चुके है, जिसमें से 203856 की निगेटिव जबकि 2742 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। 149 सैंपल अनवैलेड पाए गए है। जिले में अब तक कुल 279 मरीज कोरोना से जान गंवा चुके हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 181 जबकि 6865 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि शनिवार को आए नए 24 पॉजिटिव मरीजों में 7 मरीज शहर से और 17 अन्य सेहत केंद्रों से संबंधित है।

वहीं, मुकेरियां में माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित गांव डालोवाल में शनिवार एसएमओ डॉ. हरजीत सिंह की अगुवाई में दूसरी बार गांववासियों के कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए कैंप लगाया। डॉ. हेमंत शर्मा, हेल्थ सुपरवाइजर राजदीप सिंह और फार्मासिस्ट सतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि कैंप में 55 सैंपल लिए गए।

