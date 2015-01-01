पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वरोजगार स्कीम:स्वरोजगार स्कीम के तहत 50 हजार से 5 लाख रुपए तक का लोन ले सकते हैं पात्र व्यक्ति

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
जागरुकता कैंप के दौरान जानकारी देते हुए अधिकारी। -भास्कर
  • पिछड़ी श्रेणी भूमि विकास व वित्त निगम की तरफ से दिए जाने वाले कर्जों बारे किया जागरूक
  • ग्रैजुएशन से आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए 10 लाख रुपए का लोन सिर्फ चार प्रतिशत सालाना ब्याज पर ले सकते : राजकुमार

पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से पिछड़ी श्रेणियों से संबंध रखने वाले वर्ग का आर्थिक स्तर ऊंचा उठाने और सस्ती ब्याज दरों पर स्वरोजगार स्कीमों के अंतर्गत दिए जाने वाले कर्ज से संबंधित स्थानीय दीप नगर में जागरुकता कैंप लगाया गया।इस दौरान पंजाब पिछड़ी श्रेणी भूमि विकास व वित्त निगम के जिला फील्ड अफसर राज कुमार ने बताया कि निगम की तरफ से स्वरोजगार स्कीमों के तहत 50 हजार रुपए से लेकर 5 लाख रुपए तक का कर्ज लाभपात्रियों को मुहैया करवाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह कर्ज सालाना 6 प्रतिशत की ब्याज दर पर 18 से 55 साल तक की उम्र के उम्मीदवारों को दिया जाता है जो कि 5 साल में 20 तिमाही किस्तों में

लौटाना होता है।यह कर्ज डेयरी फार्मिंग, सब्जियां उगाने, मधुमक्खियां पालने, कारपेंटर, फर्नीचर, लौहार का काम, आटा-चक्की/कोहलू, साइकिल सेल-रिपेयर, टेलरिंग आदि के अलावा कृषि के यंत्रों के लिए (फेब्रिकेशन), आटो मोबाइल रिपेयर /स्पेयर पार्ट्स शॉप, इलेक्ट्रिकल सेल और रिपेयर, साइबर कैफे /इंटरनेट, फोटोग्राफी और वीडियोग्राफी के साथ-साथ स्माॅल स्केल इंडस्ट्रियल यूनिट, व्यापार और सर्विस सेंटर,

विज्ञापन एजेंसी, आर्किटेक्चर आदि शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस के अलावा ब्यूटी पार्लर, केबल ओपरेटर, चार्टड अकाउंटेंट, कंसल्टिंग इंजीनियर, इंटीरियर डेकोरेटर, मेंटेनेंस या रिपेयर, मैनेजमेंट कंसलटेंट, आउटडोर कैटरिंग, मोटर व्हीकल की सर्विस आदि के लिए योग्य उम्मीदवार 50 हजार रुपए से लेकर 5 लाख रुपए तक का कर्ज प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

उपरोक्त स्कीमों के अलावा एजुकेशन लोन स्कीम के तहत पिछड़ी श्रेणियों के विद्यार्थियों के लिए प्रोफेशनल टेक्निकल एजुकेशन में ग्रैजुएट और इससे आगे की पढ़ाई करने के लिए 10 लाख रुपए का लोन चार प्रतिशत सालाना ब्याज दर पर दिया जाता है जोकि लड़कियों के लिए 3.5 प्रतिशत सालाना दर पर मुहैया करवाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वर्णिमा स्कीम के तहत महिलाओं के लिए 2 लाख रुपए तक का लोन सालाना 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज दर पर दिया जाता है। इस दौरान दिग्पाल सिंह, रूपन मठारू, कमलजीत आदि लाभपात्री मौजूद रहे।

