रोष रैली:जल स्रोत कर्मियों ने की रोष रैली, विभाग के पुनर्गठन का विरोध

होशियारपुर4 घंटे पहले
नहर कालोनी कांप्लेक्स होशियारपुर में सिंचाई ब्रांच की तरफ से ब्रांच प्रधान सुखदेव जाजा और दर्जा चार यूनियन के प्रधान नितिन महरा की साझी नेतृत्व में रोष रैली की गई। इस दौरान मुलाजिमों की सभा को ब्रांच के जनरल सचिव कुलदीप सिंह ने संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से लगातार मुलाजिम विरोधी फैसले किए जा रहे हैं। पससफ तहसील होशियारपुर के जनरल सचिव अमरजीत सिंह ग्रोवर, जीटीयू के

जिला जनरल सचिव सुनील शर्मा, क्लेरिकल संगठन के नेता जसवीर सिंह धामी, हरमेश कुमार दसूहा ने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से पुनर्गठन के फैसले को लागू कर जल स्रोत के कामगारों को घर से बेघर किया जा रहा है। इस कारण जल स्रोत कामगारों में डर और गुस्से का माहौल बना हुआ है। इस दौरान फैसला लिया गया गया कि पंजाब-यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर्स साझा फ्रंट की तरफ से कैबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा को

रोष पत्र सौंपने के लिए 30 जनवरी को ग्रीन व्यू पार्क में से की जा रही जिला स्तरीय रैली में मुलाजिम बड़ी संख्या में शामिल होंगे। रैली को ब्रांच के चेयरमैन तरसेम लाल, कैशियर केशव प्रसाद शर्मा, दर्जा चार यूनियन नेता जीवन कुमार के अलावा तरलोचन सिंह, राकेश कुमार, बलवंत सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, सतविन्दर रताम, मलकीत सिंह, आदि नेताओं ने भी संबोधित किया।

