गिरफ्तारी:हारटा-बड़ला में महिला चिट्टे के साथ गिरफ्तार

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
मेहटियाना पुलिस ने गांव हारटा-बड़ला के पास एक महिला को 2 ग्राम चिट्टे समेत काबू कर मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी उनकी अगुवाई में गांवों की गश्त करती हुई जब गांव हारटा -बड़ला के पास पहुंची तो एक महिला को शक के आधार पर तलाशी के लिए रोका गया। तलाशी के दौरान उसके पास से लिफाफे में से 2 ग्राम चिट्टा नशीला पाउडर बरामद हुआ। एएसआई बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने आरोपी बिमला देवी उर्फ बिम्बो निवासी हारटा के खिलाफ धारा 22-61-85 तहत मामला दर्ज कर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

